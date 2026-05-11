EastEnders, Adolescence and Celebrity Traitors among LGBTQ+ BAFTA winners

LGBTQ+ actors, presenters and musicians were among the winners and performers at the BAFTA Television Awards, held at London’s Royal Festival Hall yesterday (10 May).

Hosted by Greg Davies, the ceremony honoured British television broadcast during 2025, with several queer stars and LGBTQ+-inclusive programmes taking home awards across the night.

Reality – The Celebrity Traitors

BBC series The Celebrity Traitors won in the Reality category following its first celebrity edition.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the programme featured LGBTQIA+ contestants including Cat Burns, Alan Carr, Clare Balding and Stephen Fry.

The format sees contestants divided into “Traitors” and “Faithfuls”, with players attempting to identify who is secretly sabotaging the group while competing for a charity prize fund.

The series also won the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award for “Alan Carr wins”.

Limited Drama – Adolescence

Netflix drama Adolescence took home the award for Limited Drama after becoming one of the year’s most talked-about British series.

The four-part show follows a family whose lives change after their 13-year-old son is arrested on suspicion of murdering a classmate.

Erin Doherty stars in the series as child psychologist Briony. The drama also picked up additional awards during the evening, including acting wins for Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper.

Soap – EastEnders

EastEnders won the Soap category for the second year running.

The BBC soap has built a strong LGBTQIA+ fanbase through the relationship between Suki Panesar and Eve Unwin, referred to by viewers online as “#Sukeve”.

Recent episodes have focused on the couple’s plans to expand their family through adoption following their wedding storyline earlier this year.

Sports Coverage – UEFA Women’s Euro 2025

Coverage of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 was also recognised during the ceremony after England’s Lionesses won the tournament last summer.

The England squad featured several openly LGBTQIA+ players, including Beth Mead, Jess Carter and Leah Williamson.

The tournament drew significant audiences across the UK and continued conversations around inclusion and visibility within women’s football.

Nominees

Other LGBTQ+ nominees across the evening included Mawaan Rizwan for Juice, Rosie Jones for Pushers, Jon Pointing for Big Boys, Oliver Savell for portraying a young Alan Carr in Changing Ends, and Doherty for Adolescence. Big Boys and What It Feels Like for a Girl were also recognised among this year’s nominees.