BBC Radio 1’s Charley Marlowe – on being a shark in a past life, Downton Abbey ‘campness’ and celebrating queer joy (EXCLUSIVE) 

Charley Marlowe has that rare energy of someone who’s both completely unfiltered and totally in control. In the past few years, she’s gone from TikTok sketches to becoming one of BBC Radio 1’s freshest voices, while also stepping into telly as the narrator of BBC Three’s I Kissed a Girl. If you’ve ever heard her voice over the romantic twists and emotional reckonings of the series, you’ll know she brings warmth, wit and just the right amount of cheek.

When we sit down, she’s quick to laugh, quick to go off on tangents, and completely candid about everything from queer visibility to her unexpected love of sharks.

What’s the best part of being the voice of I Kissed a Girl?

Oh, my God. Everything. I almost feel omnipresent. I can see all the action, all the surprises, all the girls! It’s a privilege to get to watch those emotional moments, especially in series one when we had discussions about why someone might identify as lesbian, or what the L in LGBTQ+ really means. I do feel a bit motherly toward the girls, like I want to give them a cuddle, but obviously, the show is already filmed. I met the cast for the first time at the screening, and I was like, “I can’t believe you’re all real!”

Your career has exploded – from TikTok to Radio 1. What advice would you give someone trying to make it in media?

Honestly, just make the video. Get over the ick of posting. Don’t be ashamed. My friend’s trying to grow her socials at the moment, and she’s like, “Oh, I found it so icky,” and I’m like, “Just get over it.” The best advice is to be unashamedly yourself. There’s no longer one box you have to fit into. Our community is so diverse now, and we need even more representation. There’s still so much further to go.

You’re a well-known fan of icons like Kylie Minogue and Jane McDonald. Why do you think they resonate so strongly with you and the queer community?

They create a safe space. I remember the first time I loved Kylie – I was about thirteen, sat with a hot chocolate, watching a Christmas special, and it just made me feel peaceful. At the time, I probably wasn’t thinking about being queer at all, but subconsciously it made me feel safe. Jane McDonald is the same. I can’t remember exactly why, but she was like a siren in the night. There’s just something comforting and welcoming about them that sticks with you.

How does being LGBTQ+ influence your work, and how do you navigate the industry?

It definitely shapes what I do. I try to bring it up whenever I can because for so long I didn’t feel able to. Being in queer spaces – awards, shoots, red carpets – broadens your mind and introduces you to people and experiences you wouldn’t otherwise have. It also makes you more conscious of diversity where it’s lacking. If I walk into a room and think, “Where are the gays? Where are the people of colour?” It makes me want to use my platform to bring that perspective in.

What’s a day in your life like?

Get up, be sexy, look in the mirror, remind myself how sexy I am. Go for a dog walk. Watch This Morning. Watch Real Housewives of New York and London, I’m hooked. Read… currently a lesbian vampire book called Hunger Stone. And I love sharks. I feel like I was a shark in a past life. I don’t buy shark merch though, that’s too far. I also love history, especially Egyptology. Egyptians are camp. Downton Abbey is camp too, I did the red carpet chats for the new film and binge-watched the whole thing again recently.

Most memorable celebrity interview moment?

My first junket was with Nicola Coughlan and Aimee Lou Wood. That will always be special. But I love red carpets! They’re chaotic, adrenaline-fuelled, and you meet so many people you’ve admired for years. I’ve done the BAFTAs two years in a row. Sometimes you spend hours prepping and someone says no, and it’s frustrating, but the thrill when it all works is incredible.

What do you enjoy about presenting Radio 1’s Life Hacks?

It’s a lovely show. It feels intimate because there’s less music and more conversation. Lauren and I have a laugh, but we also cover serious topics. I didn’t realise I could explore that side of myself on radio. Not everything has to be a laugh.

And the listeners are incredible. It feels like a little community, and that’s my favourite thing about radio.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

It’s not a personal one, but from Downton Abbey. “Don’t forget where you’re from, but don’t let it hold you back.” I love that because sometimes, as a northerner in media, I feel like I’m at a disadvantage for not being London-based. But I look at Alison Hammond, Denise Welch, people who’ve stayed up north or the Midlands and succeeded, and I think, if they can do it, so can I.

You’ve often been called a voice for the queer community. How does that feel?

It’s an honour. Not to get too emotional, but the queer community has given me so much. There’s that phase where you think, “I’ll never come out, this isn’t for me.” To be able to do something like I Kissed a Girl and meet so many queer people is incredible. I feel so lucky to be part of it.

Any guilty pleasures or secret hobbies?

Sharks, Downton Abbey, Real Housewives, and reading. I love a bit of escapism. I try to keep my home classy, so no merch or naff decorations. I want a Victoria Beckham vibe with a Mike Myers brain.

What’s next for you?

Series two of I Kissed a Girl, more little bits on TV, more radio. I’m flitting about all over the country, north, south, everywhere. Take it as it comes, really.