Boy George reveals he turned down Celebrity Traitors offer from BBC: ‘They don’t pay enough’

Boy George has revealed he turned down an invitation to compete on The Celebrity Traitors.

The singer, who reportedly earned over £800,000 for his 2023 I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jaunt, hinted he didn’t find the BBC‘s offer financially worthwhile.

When asked by The Sun if he had been asked to take part, the Karma Chameleon songster replied, “They may have done, but there’s too many people, plus they don’t pay enough.”

Joe Marler said he received £30,000 for his participation in The Celebrity Traitors

George also confirmed he has not watched the programme, adding: “No. I’ll probably do that thing of watching it all in one go. I’m too busy to watch TV. Although, Alan Carr, and I share the same birthday – along with Donald Trump.”

George’s comments come shortly after Joe Marler discussed the pay for The Celebrity Traitors’ first series. The rugby player said he received £30,000, with payments varying between contestants.

Fans assumed that failing to identify a Traitor might affect the prize money, but each celebrity still received a payment regardless of how long they stayed on the show.

The Celebrity Traitors has since been confirmed for a second season

Winner Alan Carr took home the full £87,500 prize pot, which was donated to charity.

The Celebrity Traitors has since been confirmed for a second season on BBC One and iPlayer next year, following the first season finale which drew 11 million viewers.

Companion series The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked will also return on BBC Sounds, BBC Two and iPlayer. Scotland’s Studio Lambert produces the show, which is hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

From its very first episode, the celebrity version of the format became a hit, attracting 14.8 million views over 28 days and making it the biggest single episode on UK television so far this year. It has also become the largest unscripted title in the UK market since 2021.

The first series received strong critical acclaim, featuring a mix of actors, comedians, broadcasters, singers and influencers. The line-up included Carr, Cat Burns, Celia Imrie, Charlotte Church, Clare Balding, David Olusoga, Joe Marler, Joe Wilkinson, Jonathan Ross, Kate Garraway, Lucy Beaumont, Mark Bonnar, Nick Mohammed, Niko Omilana, Paloma Faith, Ruth Codd, Stephen Fry, Tameka Empson, and Tom Daley.