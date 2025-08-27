Boots star Miles Heizer unveiled as Attitude’s new cover boy – as star talks overcoming ‘extreme fear’ of straight men

Miles Heizer has landed Attitude’s latest cover – one of our two cover stars this issue, alongside another actor extraordinaire: In From the Side’s Alexander Lincoln.

The 13 Reasons Why star returns to Netflix this autumn in new military-inspired show, Boots, which the streamer has called “an irreverent, off-beat take on the coming-of age story.”

In the show, Miles plays Cameron, a gay teenager who joined the the Marine Corps to escape bullying back home

“I felt connected to these boys. We still talk all the time” – Miles Heizer

Discussing the overwhelmingly male environment of the New Orleans-based shoot, the Kentucky-born actor said: “That was very abnormal for me. I grew up without male friends as I was scared they’d think I was gay or being weird with them.

“So, I shut myself off to that. I grew up with only women — single mother, sister, grandmother — and only had female friends, basically, my entire life. So, it was definitely a new experience, one I was truly pleasantly surprised by.”

He added: “I ended up having a change of view about straight men. I grew up with this extreme fear of them, a lack of connection. And I would say some of the [actors in Boots] had the same thing.

“They weren’t familiar with gay culture, hadn’t met a lot of gay people. For us to come together and create these deep friendships was interesting. I felt connected to these boys. We still talk all the time.”

Boots debuts on 9 October 2025.

Boots: the official longline



“The series follows directionless, closeted Cameron Cope and his best friend Ray McAffey, the son of a decorated Marine, as they join a diverse group of recruits. Together, this ensemble navigates the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits. With sharp wit and plenty of heart, Boots is about friendship, resilience, and finding your place in the world — even when that world seems determined to keep you in line or leave you behind.”