Billy Porter reveals romance with hunky teacher as he shares loved-up snap

Billy Porter has revealed he is in a relationship with a hunky teacher.

The actor delighted fans as he shared a photo with Eric Anderson, smiling side by side as Anderson wrapped his arm around Porter and held his hand. The Instagram post was captioned, “#datenight.”

It marks the first time Porter has tagged Anderson on his grid, following months of teases. In August, he shared some photos of Anderson without identifying him, writing: “PHOTO DUMP: Missing this beautiful human who has forever changed me for the better. Thank you universe for this exquisite gift!!!”

“Perfect night in the city with my boo” – Billy Porter teasing his new romance over the summer

Anderson is not part of the entertainment industry. He works as a teacher and yoga instructor in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and holds a Masters degree from Columbia University.

The couple’s social media timeline stretches back to the summer. In July, Anderson shared a series of Pride-related images with Porter, including a shirtless shot, captioning the slideshow: “NYC Pride didn’t disappoint.”

Later that month, Anderson referred to the Pose star as his partner for the first time. The pair posed for a selfie on a Manhattan street, with Anderson captioning the post: “Perfect night in the city with my boo.”

This is Porter’s first public romance since the end of his marriage to Adam Smith

Most recently, Anderson posted a tribute for Porter’s 56th birthday. He wrote: “Not only celebrating birth, life, and longevity, but gratitude. Grateful you are here and to be here with you. Happy Birthday @theebillyporter I love you.”

This is Porter’s first public romance since the end of his six-year marriage to Adam Smith in 2023. At the time, his representative confirmed the split to People, describing it as “an amicable and mutual” decision made “after much consideration”.

Porter has previously spoken about moving forward. In August 2023, he told The Standard: “Relationships are hard. I will always love him. We made it as far as we could. But we learn, we grow and we live. And I’m looking forward to the next…adventure.” He added playfully: “She’s back on the market! Looking for an English huzzzband! And you have to spell it just like that: huzzzband!”