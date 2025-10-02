Big Brother’s Zelah Glasson shares tips for trans men working out after top surgery in inspiring TikToks

Big Brother star Zelah Glasson has been using his platform to inspire the trans community with practical gym advice, posting a series of TikToks packed with tips on training before and after top surgery.

In the clips, filmed for charity Not A Phase before entering the house, content creator Glasson demonstrates different exercises in the gym while offering guidance from his lived experiences.

“Working out before surgery is a really good way to make your surgeon’s life a hell of a lot easier,” he explains in one video. “It’s also a good way to improve the muscular aesthetic of your results if that’s something that you’re interested in.”

“Please listen to your surgeon above anyone else” – Zelah Glasson offering workout guidance to trans men

Glasson stresses that no specialist moves are needed, only a focus on growing chest muscles through pressing and fly movements. “This can be a flat bench press or an incline bench press, dumbbells or barbells. Honestly, just choose the movement that you prefer,” he says, adding: “All that matters is that last rep should feel very, very difficult.”

@notaphaseorg Here are @Zelah Glasson’s top tips for working out after top surgery 💪 🏳️‍⚧️ Most importantly, follow guidance from your surgeon about recovery timeframes before working out for the first time post surgery! 1) don’t rush into it! Be gentle with your body. Start off with a lighter workout or weight session than your last one pre-surgery. 2) work on your mobility first – ease into dynamic stretching & shoulder rolls to get your upper body used to working out again, and go easy before putting your hands above your head! 3) you will have likely lost some muscle mass during your surgery downtime – that’s totally normal! Don’t be too hard on yourself with before and afters. Muscle memory has you covered – be patient and you’ll be back to where you were fitness wise in good time. Take any downtime you need post any surgical procedures, and make sure to be patient with your body. You’ve got this! #TransFitness #trans #topsurgery ♬ Summer Chill Hip-Hop Beat – UrbanGodzilla

Another video focuses on gym gear essentials, with the 25-year-old admitting he wasted money on equipment early in his training. “If I could have a refund for all of the stuff that I panic bought when I was starting out, not only would I have more money, I would also have more space in my cupboards,” he jokes. Instead, he highlights comfortable clothing, suitable footwear and a water bottle as must-haves, while warning against unnecessary fat-burning supplements. “Turn off your phone, do not give them your money,” he says.

In a third, Glasson discusses returning to training after surgery, urging viewers to take it slow. “Please listen to your surgeon above anyone else. They will tell you when it is time for you to start exercising again,” he advises. He suggests starting with light cardio and lower body exercises before working back up to chest and back movements. “There is nothing wrong with just benching the bar,” he reassures.

Making history as Big Brother’s first trans man since ITV’s reboot

Reflecting on his own recovery, he adds: “In my case, I was advised to take six weeks off. In those six weeks, the before and the after pictures looked quite drastic. I had clearly lost some muscle. However, muscle memory is insane. It will shock you just how quickly you get that strength back.”

His appearance on this year’s series makes history as the first trans man since the reality TV show’s 2023 ITV reboot.

In a vulnerable moment on Tuesday’s (30 September) instalment, Zelah came out as transgender to housemate Sam, the first contestant to identify as he/they/she on the UK series.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.