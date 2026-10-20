Big Brother announces reunion episode as fans await showdown between Rochelle and Johanne

Big Brother has landed a reunion special, titled Big Brother: The Reunion, which will air on ITV2 and ITVX on Friday 6 November 2026.

Hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, the spin-off will bring the housemates back together to reflect on their experiences in the iconic Big Brother house.

Producers have promised surprises and unresolved conflicts as the drama continues to unfold.

Big Brother reunion to bring “surprises, laughter, and perhaps a few scores to settle”

ITV’s Commissioner for Entertainment and Reality, David Smyth, said in a news release: “Big Brother has created some of the most iconic and talked-about moments in reality TV this year, and we’re looking forward to reuniting our Housemates to reflect on their unforgettable journeys.

“Viewers can expect plenty of surprises, laughter, and perhaps a few scores to settle,” he continued.

The news comes after the Big Brother brand surpassed 202 million streams on ITVX on 19 October, with Big Brother and its new aftershow, Big Brother: The Group Chat, hosted by Kate Lawler and GK Barry, accumulating 37 million streams alone.

Big Brother 2026 exceeds last year’s numbers

The 2026 series and aftershow have attracted almost 14 million more streams than Big Brother and Big Brother: Late & Live had at the same point last year.

Initial Managing Director Kate Manley said: “Big Brother 2026 has been an absolutely fantastic series.

“Our incredible Housemates have given us some unforgettable TV moments, and we couldn’t be happier with the success of the series,” she continued.

Fans anticipate showdown between Rochelle and Johanne

“We’re thrilled that ITV have asked us to make a reunion show – what better way to round off an incredible series by bringing everyone together to look back at their time in the iconic Big Brother House.”

This season’s production has been next level, with tensions escalating between the housemates, particularly Rochelle and Johanne, who were involved in a series of clashes earlier in the season.

Their feud was one for the ages, and fans will be hoping for a face-off when Big Brother: The Reunion airs on 6 November 2026.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.