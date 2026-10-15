Forty Love trailer: Romeo Beckham and Paul Kircher star in first-look at queer tennis drama with a gory turn

Romeo Beckham and Paul Kircher’s tennis rivalry takes a dark turn in the first trailer for queer film Forty Love.

The teaser sees Beckham’s character taunt his tennis rival over his apparent feelings for him, as their competitive relationship plays out on screen.

“It’s not my fault if you’re fucking in love with me” – Romeo Beckham to Paul Kircher in the trailer for Forty Love

“It’s not my fault if you’re fucking in love with me,” Beckham tells Kircher, interwoven with footage of the pair in bed together and on the court.

In another scene, Beckham’s character tells a press conference: “I don’t want to sound like I want to be his boyfriend.”

He also takes a swipe at his rival, saying: “You know, everyone does say you’re boring, and I think they’re right.”

“Sleep with your eyes open,” he adds on the court, before warning: “I’m coming for you.”

Beckham kisses a female co-star in another scene, before the trailer takes an even sinister twist towards the end.

The model-turned-actor is seen unconscious as Kircher appears to eat his bloodied organs before dragging his lifeless co-star across the floor.

What is Forty Love about?

Forty Love follows rising tennis star Sacha Gallo, played by Kircher, who is determined to win his first major title in Paris.

Having spent years training under the watchful eye of his father, Sacha’s carefully controlled world is disrupted by the arrival of a charismatic new rival, played by Beckham.

As the pair face off on the court, their competitive relationship appears to give way to romantic feelings, with the film exploring the intersection of sporting ambition, rivalry and desire.

According to the film’s official synopsis, Sacha finds himself facing an opponent of an entirely different nature: love.

The synopsis describes it as “a force as exhilarating as it is destabilising – and far more dangerous than anything he has encountered on the court”.

Who stars in Forty Love?

Forty Love marks Beckham’s first feature-film acting role. David and Victoria’s son has previously pursued a career in fashion modelling, working with brands including Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Burberry.

Kircher, meanwhile, is known for his performances in French cinema, including The Animal Kingdom.

The supporting cast includes Guillaume Canet, Benjamin Voisin and Catherine Deneuve.

The film is directed by fashion photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti in his feature-film directorial debut, from a screenplay co-written with Gaëlle Macé. Its score is composed by musician 070 Shake and Johan Lenox.

Forty Love is scheduled to arrive in French cinemas on 25 November, with international release plans yet to be confirmed.