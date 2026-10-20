BBC reportedly working on new dating show open to ‘all genders and sexualities’

The BBC is reportedly developing a new “gender-fluid” dating show following the axing of queer programmes such as I Kissed a Boy, I Kissed a Girl and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK earlier this year.

The show does not yet have a title, though it is reportedly intended for people aged 18 to 26 and will be open to “all genders and sexualities”.

In a casting announcement obtained by The Sun, the programme is described as looking for outgoing people who are chatty and interested in dating.

BBC reportedly developing dating show for “all genders and sexualities”

“A new dating show is looking for outgoing people who are open, looking for love and have great chat,” the notice reads.

“Could you be the best of the bunch and get a second date?” it adds. “Open to all genders and sexualities.”

Filming is reportedly expected to take place in London early next month, with the queer dating show set to air on the BBC’s YouTube channel rather than as part of its mainstream television programming.

BBC axes queer programmes

The announcement comes shortly after RuPaul’s Drag Race UK was axed from the BBC amid “significant financial pressures”, with its eighth series currently airing on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three.

It was subsequently announced that the UK drag franchise would expand with RuPaul’s Drag Race UK All Stars, which is set to appear on WOW Presents Plus next year.

The platform also currently carries all eight seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, as well as the three seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World.

Meanwhile, queer dating shows I Kissed a Boy and I Kissed a Girl, hosted by Dannii Minogue, were also cancelled earlier this year under similar circumstances.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.