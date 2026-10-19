Netherlands’ Prime Minister Rob Jetten and Nicolás Keenan announce they’re expecting their first child

The Netherlands‘ Prime Minister Rob Jetten and his partner Nicolás Keenan have announced they are expecting their first child together via surrogacy.

The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post today (19 October), posing alongside their surrogate, Lisa, while holding an ultrasound scan.

“A very special person is on the way. See you in 2027, little one,” they wrote in Dutch and English.

“We are incredibly grateful to our egg donor, our surrogate Lisa and their families” – Rob Jetten and Nicolás Keenan in their announcement

The couple also thanked their egg donor and surrogate for helping them start their family.

“We are incredibly grateful to our egg donor, our surrogate Lisa and their families. Without you, none of this would have been possible,” they added.

Jetten said: “There are no words big enough to express our gratitude to our egg donor, our surrogate Lisa, and their respective families. None of this would have been possible without you.”

Lisa also wrote, “My family and I are incredibly happy that we can help make Rob and Nico’s dream come true.”

The announcement comes months after Jetten, who became the Netherlands’ first publicly gay prime minister in February 2026, discussed his hopes of starting a family with Keenan in his Attitude cover interview.

Jetten once feared he would never have children

Speaking to Attitude for the September/October 2026 issue, Jetten reflected on his experiences growing up gay and the difficulties he faced imagining his future.

“When I was 15 or 16 and I knew 100 per cent that I was never going to fall in love with a girl again, I was stressing about how my family would react, people in school, in the village I grew up in, but way too afraid to talk about it with anyone,” he said.

Jetten explained that falling in love for the first time, at 17, gave him the confidence to embrace his sexuality.

“Their reaction was so supportive that I got confused because I was expecting a lot of backlash, but that didn’t happen,” he recalled.

“We hope to plan a family one day and I’m also running this country” – Jetten in his Attitude cover interview

“It was a summer love that lasted for a few months, but it gave me so much more courage to just be myself or become myself.”

Reflecting on how much his life has changed, Jetten said: “I was quite sure that I would never get this love of my life that I would want to marry and have kids with.”

“And now I’m happily engaged. We hope to plan a family one day and I’m also running this country.”

He added that he would reassure his younger self that things would get better.

“Don’t be afraid. Your life is only going to get better as soon as you are brave enough to open up and speak about your feelings with others.”

Who is Rob Jetten’s fiancé Nicolás Keenan?

Keenan is an Argentine professional field hockey player who represented his country at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics. He currently plays for Dutch club HC Klein Zwitserland in The Hague.

He met Jetten in 2022, with the pair reportedly crossing paths in a supermarket. They began dating soon afterwards and announced their engagement in November 2024.

Their relationship has attracted international attention, with the couple becoming prominent figures in LGBTQ+ representation.