Red, White & Royal Wedding receives R-rating in the US

Red, White & Royal Wedding, the sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue, has received an R-rating in the US.

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) lists the classification as “for sexual content/nudity and language”. The original 2023 film also received an R-rating, although its classification specified “some sexual content, partial nudity and language”.

The film is set to feature the wedding of Henry’s younger sister, Princess Beatrice

In the UK, Red, White & Royal Blue received a 12 certificate from the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), citing “language, sex, sex references”. No UK classification for the sequel has been confirmed.

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine are returning as Alex Claremont-Diaz, the bisexual son of the US president, and Prince Henry, a member of the British royal family.

Despite speculation surrounding the sequel’s title, the film is set to feature the wedding of Henry’s younger sister, Princess Beatrice, rather than Alex and Henry’s own marriage.

The sequel was confirmed in May 2024, with its title announced in October 2025. Unlike the original film, which adapted Casey McQuiston’s 2019 novel of the same name, the follow-up does not have a published novel as its source material. McQuiston has instead contributed to the screenplay.

Who is returning for Red, White & Royal Wedding?

Returning cast members include Uma Thurman, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Clifton Collins Jr., Thomas Flynn, Aneesh Sheth and Malcolm Atobrah. New additions include Henry Ashton, Lena Headey, Chloe Fineman and Alex Høgh Andersen.

Jamie Babbit directs the film, with Gemma Burgess, Matthew López and McQuiston credited as screenwriters.

Filming began in January 2026 and wrapped in March. Amazon MGM Studios has not announced a release date.

The sequel will continue the story of Alex and Henry following the events of Red, White & Royal Blue, which premiered on Prime Video in 2023.