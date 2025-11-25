BFI announces 40th Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival line-up dates

The BFI has confirmed that the 40th edition of BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival will take place from 18th to 29th March 2026 at BFI Southbank.

Screening the best in contemporary LGBTQIA+ cinema from around the world, the event will also include archive titles and a programme of special screenings and talks to mark its 40th anniversary.

The 2026 edition will feature the 12th year of #FiveFilmsForFreedom, presented in partnership with the British Council. It makes five films available for free to audiences globally, highlighting LGBTQIA+ communities in countries where freedom and equal rights are restricted.

The 2025 selection included films from Indonesia, New Zealand, the USA/China and the UK, and the campaign reached over 3 million digital views.

Since its launch in 2015, Five Films For Freedom has showcased 55 films over 132 days, reaching audiences of more than 28 million across 220 countries and principalities. For 2026, the shorts will be available to watch free across the UK via BFI Player.

Submissions for the 2026 festival are now open. UK and international short films of 25 minutes or less, mid-length films between 26 and 50 minutes, and feature-length films over 51 minutes must be submitted by Friday 5th December 2025 at 17:00 GMT. Submission details are available on the BFI website.

The full programme will be announced on Tuesday 18th February 2026, with press accreditation opening a day earlier, on 17th February. Further details on the line-up and events will be revealed in the coming months.

BFI Flare remains the UK’s largest LGBTQIA+ cinema showcase, supporting creativity, fostering new talent, and offering audiences access to both UK and international moving image culture in venue and online. The festival also highlights work addressing social and political issues affecting LGBTQIA+ communities worldwide.

