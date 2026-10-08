Ben Affleck confirms he didn’t use a prosthetic for full-frontal Gone Girl scene

Ben Affleck has confirmed that he did not use a prosthetic penis while filming his nude scene in the 2014 psychological thriller Gone Girl.

The actor addressed the speculation in a new interview with Variety, when questioned about a shower alongside co-star Rosamund Pike.

“I wore no prosthesis,” Affleck confirmed. “I’ve only worn one in one film, Hollywoodland. It was a nose.”

What is Gone Girl about?

Directed by David Fincher, Gone Girl follows Nick Dunne (Affleck), who becomes the subject of a police investigation after his wife Amy (Pike) disappears.

The film, adapted from Gillian Flynn’s 2012 novel, includes a brief moment of full-frontal nudity that prompted discussion following its release.

“If you’re gonna have one chance for America to see your junk, you want it to be cold” – Ben Affleck

Affleck previously discussed the scene while accepting an award at the 2014 Hollywood Film Awards, recalling a conversation with Fincher about what would appear on camera.

“David assured me – because trust is essential with directors and actors – ‘Listen, if we tilt down, we’ll never go far enough to see anything,’” he said.

He also referenced the temperature during filming, joking: “If you’re gonna have one chance for America to see your junk, you want it to be cold.”