5 key LGBTQ+ takeaways from today’s BAFTA nominations

The 2025 EE BAFTA Award nominations have dropped today, with the Academy choosing to recognise a number of key LGBTQ+ figures across its slate of categories.

With much to celebrate and discuss, we’ve rounded up the top five takeaways from today’s announcement for the LGBTQ+ community in film, including one very notable snub…

1. Karla Sofía Gascón is the first publicly trans woman to be nominated for Best Actress

Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Pérez (Image: Netflix)

Emilia Pérez received an impressive 11 nominations today. Among them: a nomination for Best Actress for its lead star, Karla Sofía Gascón, making her the first woman who is publicly trans to receive an acting nod.

The Spanish actress is now widely tipped to receive a Best Actress Oscar nod for her titular tole in the film.

2. Cynthia Erivo picks up a Best Actress nod for Wicked

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande speaking to Attitude this week (Image: Attitude)

Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s are among the most watched performers in this season’s awards race for their performances in the blockbuster musical Wicked. Today brought good news for Elphaba actress and LGBTQ+ icon Cynthia Erivo as she landed a nomination for Best Actress.

Grande was also recognised in the Best Supporting Actress field.

3. Colman Domingo is nominated for Sing Sing

Colman Domingo in ‘Sing Sing’ (Image: A24)

In another win for the community, Sing Sing star Colman Domingo has been nominated for Best Actor. He will face stiff competition from the likes of Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), Hugh Grant (Heretic), Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice) and Adrien Brody (The Brutalist).

If Domingo were to win he would be the first publicly gay black man to win the award.

4. Will & Harper gets a nod for Best Documentary

Harper Steele and Will Ferrell in their Netflix documentary Will & Harper (Image: Netflix)

Josh Greenbaum’s touching documentary Will & Harper picked up a nomination in the Best Documentary field. The film follows actor Will Ferrell and his friend and writer Harper Steele as they embark on a five-day road trip in the aftermath of Steele’s gender transition.

5. Daniel Craig is snubbed for Queer

Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey in Queer (Image: Yannis Drakoulidis)

Despite receiving rave reviews for his performance in the film adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ seminal queer novel Queer, Bond star Daniel Craig was shut out of the Best Actor category.

The snub comes as something of a surpise after Craig received nominations from the Critics Choice Awards, the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, among others.

The EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 ceremony takes place on 16 February.