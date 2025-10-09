Russell Tovey teases ‘beautiful’ Plainclothes intimate scene with Tom Blythe and reflects on Pedro Pascal friendship (EXCLUSIVE)

Russell Tovey opened up about how easy it was to build a connection with his Plainclothes co-star Tom Blyth, highlighting a particularly “beautiful” intimate scene filmed in a greenhouse.

He also discussed his long-lasting friendship with Pedro Pascal while speaking exclusively to Attitude at the 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

The film, coming to UK cinemas tomorrow (10 October), explores New York’s cruising culture in 1997, following young closeted cop Lucas (Blyth), who is tasked with luring men cruising for sex, only to develop a romantic connection with Andrew (Tovey).

(Image: Attitude/Mark Cant)

At the ceremony, the actor took home the Man of the Year award, and Part In Parcel was revealed as Attitude’s freshest cover star.

“We just instantly trusted each other” – Russell Tovey on his Plainclothes co-star Tom Blythe

Speaking about his role in the upcoming queer cruising film, Tovey reflected on working with Blyth: “It didn’t need a lot of building,” he said on the red carpet.

“We just instantly trusted each other. We’re the same sort of actor, we’re instinctive. We absolutely loved the project. The script was wonderful, so it was very, very easy.”

On nerves at the start of filming, he added: “I think you are always anxious when you start a job that you want to get right. The director, Carmen Emmy, was directing her first project. She’s written and directed, so you feel the responsibility to tell her story truthfully.”

“Once we started, I felt very happy. I was very excited to get on set every day.”

“It was a really beautiful moment together in there” – Tovey on an intimate greenhouse scene in the upcoming Plainclothes film

He also described a particularly memorable scene: “There was a scene where we enter a greenhouse, which people, if they see the show or film, will recognise. It was a really beautiful moment together in there.”

Tovey also spoke about his friendship with Pedro Pascal, whom he has recently been seen in conversation with in an interview for Man About Town, where the pair discussed versatility in the bedroom.

“Oh, me and Pedro have known each other for about 12 years now. He was doing Narcos, I was doing Looking, and the casting director said we should hang out,” he recalled.

“We’ve been friends ever since, and it’s been wonderful to see how his career has just completely escalated into the high echelons of everything. And he deserves it.”

Plainclothes comes to UK cinemas 10 October 2025.

