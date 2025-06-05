Arnold Schwarzenegger comments on ‘shock’ of seeing son Patrick’s ‘weenie’ in The White Lotus

Arnold Schwarzenegger has spoken out about watching his son Patrick in The White Lotus, revealing he was shocked at the show’s nude scenes.

The father and son recently participated in Variety‘s Actors On Actors interview series. Whilst in conversation with each other, Arnold told his son: “I couldn’t believe [it]. I said to myself, ‘I’m watching your show, and I’m watching your butt sticking out there.’ And all of a sudden, I see the weenie. What is going on here? This is crazy.”

“Then I said to myself, ‘Well, Arnold, hello. You did the same thing in Conan and Terminator, so don’t complain about it’,” the star went on. “But it was a shock to me that you were following my footsteps so closely.”

The actor-turned-politician also commended his son’s acting chops. “Your acting surprised the hell out of me. Not that I didn’t know you’re good. But it was just unbelievable, the kind of stuff that you did in the show.”

Patrick played the character Saxon, whose incest storyline with his younger brother was one of the season’s most talked about plot twists.

The actor’s brother-in-law Chris Pratt previously commented on watching Schwarzenegger’s nude scenes, joking in an interview: “I know where my eyes went — I’m not blood related to him, I was looking at that dick, bro.”

“No, he looks amazing,” Pratt went on, before praising his Schwarzenegger’s acting skills as well. “Obviously, he’s a physical specimen, but also he’s a really solid actor, because the character he’s playing is completely different than who he is.

“He created a character. And it feels natural and good. I’ve been telling everybody for years, I’ve been telling him as well, I really think we’re entering a decade of Patrick.”

The star’s The White Lotus co-star Charlotte LeBon revealed that Schwarzenegger found shooting the incest scenes difficult.

“Well obviously they’re not brothers by blood, so that made it easier. I think for Patrick it was really difficult,” LeBon told Vulture earlier this year. For Sam, he was kind of like, ‘it’s whatever, let’s just do it well one time and it will be over’. You know? Because if you don’t do it well the first time then you have to do it over and over again.

“But Patrick’s reaction in the episode is his genuine reaction. We all thought he was going to throw up. And Sam was like, “It’s fine, it’s just a kiss, calm down!”