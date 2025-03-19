White Lotus star reveals Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola’s reactions to infamous gay kiss scene

The White Lotus star Charlotte Le Bon has detailed her co-stars Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola’s reactions after shooting their infamous kiss.

The moment between Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Lochlan Ratliff (Sam Nivola) is seen in episode five of the critically acclaimed show, which aired last week.

Charlotte’s character Chloe – a model and possible escort – encourages the brothers to kiss during a party on a yacht for her own amusement.

Discussing the headline-generating moment in an interview with Vulture last week, Charlotte said: “Well obviously they’re not brothers by blood, so that made it easier. I think for Patrick it was really difficult. For Sam, he was kind of like, it’s whatever, let’s just do it well one time and it will be over. You know? Because if you don’t do it well the first time then you have to do it over and over again.

“But Patrick’s reaction in the episode is his genuine reaction. We all thought he was going to throw up. And Sam was like, “It’s fine, it’s just a kiss, calm down!”

Charlotte Le Bon as Chloe in The White Lotus (Image: HBO)

Describing her own character Charlotte said: “I think Chloe is deeply, deeply bored. There’s a void inside of her. She fills that void with partying, sex, and chaos. This kiss between the two brothers for her is just pure entertainment, which is obviously really evil when you think about it. She’s not attached to life — I don’t know how to say it. She’s just there. She’s just incarnated in this body to live the experience of life and she doesn’t really care about the rest.”

“Not just for shock”

Producer David Bernad was asked in an interview with the New York Post last week if he and TWL creator Mike White discussed whether the scene was ‘going too far’.

“In terms of that — that’s all [creator Mike White]. Mike is brilliant, and I think those big story turns are not just for shock,” he replied.

“There’s a specific reason in terms of the narrative storytelling, and the larger thematic idea Mike is trying to get across.”