And Just Like That confirms season three renewal – ahead of Kim Cattrall’s season two finale cameo

Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That… has been renewed for a third season, HBO has confirmed.

The Sarah Jessica Parker-starring series returned for its second season this year. It will air its final episode tomorrow (Thursday 24 August 2023) on Max in the US and Now TV in the UK.

The hotly-anticipated episode is set to feature a cameo from Kim Cattrall, who famously played man-eater Samantha Jones in the original series but sat out the spin-off after her much-publicised feud with her costars.

“Dynamic friendships and engaging stories”

“As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to [creator] Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories,” Max’s head of original content Sarah Aubrey said in a statement.

“We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favourite New Yorkers,” the statement continued.

Added King: “We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors.”

And Just Like That…, which also stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, debuted in 2021 to scathing reviews. However, critical reception of the show has gradually improved throughout season two.

In an interview with Attitude in June, AJLT costume designer Molly Rogers reflected on Glamourous star Kim’s cameo. “I think we were all disappointed – everybody – that it wasn’t a secret [that Samantha returns],” said Molly.

“How great would it have been if the viewership was watching an episode, and then there she was? That would have been a riot.”

We’re not going to lie – we’re still pretty excited!