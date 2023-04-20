All Stars 8: Jimbo, Alexis Michelle, Lala Ri and more announced for latest Drag Race spin-off

Start your engines, because the latest drag stars to join RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars have been ru-vealed for season 8!

The line up of 12 very familiar faces includes a Canada’s Drag Race favourite, a trans trailblazer and a much-loved Miss Congeniality.

RuPaul’s Drag Race icons soon be making a return to the werkroom include Darienne Lake, Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield.

The line up also includes: Alexis Michelle Jessica Wild and Jimbo.

Kahanna Montrese, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Monica Beverly Hillz, Mrs. Kasha Davis, and Naysha Lopez complete this latest batch of queens.

The contestants will be vying for a spot in the coveted “Drag Race Hall of Fame”.

They’ll also bag a cash prize of $200,000 if they win the title.

Fans will also get a new batch of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked episodes which will premiere alongside season 8.

Here’s a rundown of all the queens who’ll be competing when the show premieres next month:

Alexis Michelle (Season 9)

Alexis Michelle is our favourite Broadway baby (Image: Paramount+)

Curtain up! Light the lights! New York City’s Alexis Michelle is ready to take the stage – again! This singing and dancing Broadway baby made it to the top five on Season 9, and now she’s ready for her encore – and to claim her spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame!

Darienne Lake (Season 6)

Darienne Lake is ready to show the world she’s the fiercest queen (Image: Paramount+)

It’s time to take another dip into the cool, refreshing waters of Darienne Lake! This pretty and witty comedy queen made a big splash in season 6, going all the way to the top four. Now, after a transformative weight loss journey, she’s ready to show the world she’s the fiercest queen of all!

Heidi N Closet (Season 12)

Can Heidi and Closet go all the way? (Image: Paramount+)

The blessed and highly favoured Miss Congeniality of season 12, Heidi N Closet, is back to snatch the All Stars Crown! This former small-town girl has hit the bigtime, and is ready to prove that she’s got the ssssoft and ssssupple star power to take her all the way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Jaymes Mansfield (Season 9)

Jaymes Mansfield has her sights set on the Drag Race Hall of Fame (Image: Paramount+)

Season 9’s bubbly, blonde bombshell Jaymes Mansfield is bringing classic showbiz sparkle to All Stars! She’s taken the internet by storm with her hilarious online beauty tutorials, and caused a commotion in The B* Who Stole Christmas.

Jessica Wild (Season 2)

Jessica Wild wants to prove she’s ready for the crown (Image: Paramount+)

From season 2, it’s the original golden child Jessica Wild. The lovable and talented Puerto Rican powerhouse is back to prove that she can sing, dance and crack your padded ass up! Baby, things are about to get Wild! Escándalo!

Jimbo (Canada’s Drag Race season 1, UK vs. the World Season 1)

Canada’s Drag Race legend Jimbo returns (Image: Paramount+)

What’s big, bouncing and may be used as a floatation device? Canada’s drag clown, Jimbo! This bodacious queen is stacked – with talent! And after gagworthy seasons on Canada’s Drag Race and UK vs. the World, she’s ready to bring home the bologna. And a crown!

Kahanna Montrese (Season 11)

The Sin City showgirl is back to wow us all (Image: Paramount+)

Did someone say “glow-up” from the floor up? Here comes Kahanna Montrese! This showgirl from Sin City has been wowing crowds at RuPaul’s Drag Race Live in Las Vegas, and now she’s doubling down on the ultimate jackpot – the All Stars crown.

Kandy Muse (Season 13)

Kandy Muse is ready to remind the world of her “star quality” (Image: Paramount+)

The queen of the Badonka-donk Bronx is back to give you a sugar rush! After coming “this close” to winning the Season 13 crown, this outspoken and outrageous Kandy Muse is ready to remind the world what “star quality” is all about.

LaLa Ri (Season 13)

Can Lala Ri prove nice girls finish first? (Image: Paramount+)

Season 13’s fierce fan favorite is back to bag a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. Can this former Miss Congeniality prove that nice girls finish first? Get ready for the LaLa Ri Experience 2.0!

Monica Beverly Hillz (Season 5)

The trans trailblazer will be serving face in All Stars 8 (Image: Paramount +)

Monica Beverly Hillz made herstory on season 5 when she shared her truth on the main stage. Now, the trans trailblazer is back to serve face and fashion on her way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame. 9021-OMG!

Mrs. Kasha Davis (Season 7)

Mrs Kasha Davis will be fighting for the crown (Image: Paramount+)

There’s always time for… Mrs. Kasha Davis! Season 7’s international celebrity housewife and Drag Story Hour hostess is here to turn a new page and demonstrate that reading – and kindness – are fundamental.

Naysha Lopez (Season 8)

Chicago’s hardest-working pageant queen is back (Image: Paramount+)

Hola, the beauty is back! Chicago’s hardest-working pageant queen Naysha Lopez is ready for the biggest contest of them all! Gone too soon from season 8, this gorgeous glamazon – and former Miss Continental – will thrill drag fans all over again!

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars begin streaming on Paramount+ on May 12.