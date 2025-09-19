RuPaul’s Drag Race UK applications are officially open for Series 8

Applications for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 8 are now officially open, giving hopefuls across the UK a chance to compete on one of the world’s biggest stages for drag talent.

World of Wonder, the production company behind the show, is inviting queens with “charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent” to submit their applications before the October 17 deadline.

Interested contestants must complete the application in full via their website. The process asks for information about drag persona, performance style, and creative vision – and producers stress that every section of the form is essential for consideration.

What are RuPaul’s Drag Race UK producers looking for?

Series 8 will continue to feature the series’ signature mix of runway challenges, performance tasks, and lip-sync battles, giving queens the opportunity to showcase their creativity, stage presence, and individuality.

Producers encourage anyone who feels they have what it takes to step into the spotlight to apply, noting that the show is looking for contestants who can bring bold ideas, unique personalities, and unforgettable performances to the screen.

Whether you’re a seasoned performer or an emerging queen ready to make your mark, this is the opportunity to gain national exposure and compete for the title of UK’s next drag superstar.

When does Series 7 premiere on BBC iPlayer?

Series 7 is set to premiere soon on BBC iPlayer, with a date set for 25 September.

The upcoming installment will see 12 queens compete for the title of the UK’s Next Drag Superstar. The lineup, revealed at the end of August, includes Catrin Feelings, Tayris Mongardi, Sally TM, Silllexa Diction, Pasty, Nyongbella, Paige Three, Elle Vosque, Viola, Chai T Grande, Bonnie Ann Clyde, and Bones.

RuPaul returns to preside over the competition, joined on the judging panel by Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton.

Celebrity guest judges include Nadine Coyle, Joel Dommett, Mutya Buena, Susan Wokoma, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Jane Horrocks, Mazz Murray, Michelle de Swarte, and Sophie Willan.

Where can you apply for Series 8?

For queens ready to make their mark, head to worldofwonder.com/casting.