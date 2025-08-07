Fat Ham at the RSC: Grab an exclusive discount on the hottest queer show of the summer

James Ijames’ subversive comedy Fat Ham makes its UK debut at the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon this summer. Running from 15 August to 13 September, it’s a limited run of one of the most talked-about queer plays of recent years.

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and nominated for five Tony Awards, Fat Ham reimagines Hamlet through a contemporary Black, queer lens. The setting is a Southern American barbecue. Juicy, a college student questioning his place in the world, is suddenly visited by the ghost of his father, who demands revenge. What unfolds is a sharp, funny and layered exploration of family, masculinity, violence and choice – with food, glitter and karaoke thrown in for good measure.

Fat Ham cast and creative

Olisa Odele (Big Boys, Chewing Gum) leads as Juicy, with Andi Osho (I May Destroy You, Line of Duty) as his no-nonsense mother, Tedra. They’re joined by Sule Rimi, Sandra Marvin, Corey Montague-Sholay, Jasmine Elcock and Kieran Taylor-Ford. With original direction by Saheem Ali, the UK debut is directed by Sideeq Heard, with set design by Maruti Evans, costume design by Dominique Fawn Hill and choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie.

Fat Ham cast rehearsal (Image: Ali Wright) Fat Ham cast rehearsal (Image: Ali Wright) Fat Ham cast rehearsal (Image: Ali Wright)

The show runs for 90 minutes without an interval, keeping the tension simmering at a steady pace. Following acclaimed productions in Philadelphia and New York, this new staging marks the play’s European premiere – and it’s all happening in the intimate Swan Theatre, where the audience is close enough to feel part of the family gathering.

Exclusive Fat Ham discount

Attitude readers can get £20 tickets for performances from 15 August to 13 September. Just use code 71717 when booking online, in person at the box office, or over the phone on 01789 331111 (lines open Monday to Friday, midday to 6pm).

Terms and conditions: Subject to availability. Maximum four tickets per booking. Not valid on tickets already purchased.