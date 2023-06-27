Everything you need to know about RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024

The queens are coming back! After a wildly successful showing earlier this year, RuPaul’s DragCon UK will return for another undoubtedly outstanding event in January 2024.

Queens from across the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise will gather for a second time at ExCeL London from 13 to 14 January.

And you can be sure there’ll be glitter, sparkles, and jewels in spades! After all, it is the world’s biggest celebration of drag and queer culture.

While the queens attending and the acts performing are yet to be announced there is plenty to get excited about.

Here’s all the info you need.

What is DragCon UK?

RuPaul’s DragCon UK is a family-friendly celebration of drag for all ages. It’s a celebration of the art in every shade and iteration of drag.

What happens at DragCon UK?

The short answer is lots! Visitors will be able to meet their favourite drag queens from across the Drag Race franchise. 2023’s DragCon UK had over 150 queens from around the world show up so you’re bound to meet your favourite.

There will also be fierce performances, panel discussions, and merchandise. Of course, Mama Ru herself will make an appearance alongside her girls.

Additionally, After Hours returns to DragCon UK. These star-studded drag shows will feature iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race queens. The first show will take place on Friday 12 January 2024. A second After Hours event will take place on Saturday 13 January.

Check out the DragCon website for more updates as well as the DragCon social accounts.

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and Queens officially opens RuPaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Dave Bennett)

When is DragCon UK taking place?

In 2024 DragCon UK will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday 13 and 14 January.

Where is DragCon UK taking place?

It will be taking place at ExCeL London, the international exhibition and convention centre in Newham, East London. The address is: Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, London E16 1XL.

How do I get there?

The nearest station is Custom House. Both the Elizabeth Line and the DLR will take you there. Then it’s an extremely short, probably all of a minute walk to ExCeL.

You can of course drive. The ExCeL website suggests using the postcode E16 1FR and advises that parking is pay and display.

The Teletubbies and Michelle Visage at RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2023 (Image: Lucille Flood/World of Wonder)

When do tickets go on sale?

In celebration of the 51st anniversary of London Pride, tickets will go on sale Friday 30 June 2023 here.

How much do tickets cost?

General Admission Single Day – £40

General Admission Weekend – £70

All Star Single Day – £125

All Star Weekend – £200

RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024: After Hours (separate ticketed event, everyone will still need a DragCon ticket with their After Hours ticket to gain entry):

Single After Hours – £40

Weekend After Hours (Friday & Saturday) – £60

Corazon attends RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2023 (Image: Dave Bennett)

What are the timings for DragCon UK?

For general admission ticket holders, the event is open from 10am to 6pm on Saturday 13 January and from 10am to 5pm on Sunday 14 January.

VIP All Star ticket holders can access the event from 9am on both days, although closing time remains the same.

The After Hours events are open from 7pm to 9pm on both the 12 and 13 January. These events are tickets separately from the day-time events. All ticket holders must be 16 or over.

The largest celebration of drag culture returns to the UK at London ExCeL on 13 and 14 January 2024. Click here for updates and to book tickets to RuPaul’s DragCon UK.