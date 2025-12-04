John Early and Da’Vine Joy Randolph on playing ‘afterlife coordinators’ in Elizabeth Olsen-starring Eternity (EXCLUSIVE)

Eternity asks big questions – can you share insight into the conversations it’s prompted? And has the depth of those conversations surprised you?

Da’Vine [to John]: Did you have deep conversations?!

John: I have to say, we were really lucky in terms of our roles in the movie. We got to have fun.

Da’Vine: We had a blast. Joke jokes.

John: Joke joke jokes. The characters, also, they’ve chosen this job so that they can avoid some of the bigger questions. And just be a little more managerial.

Da’Vine: I did talk to David [Freyne, the director] in the beginning, when thinking about doing this role, regarding her backstory, her ‘why’. … I just like the idea of these choices. If anything, I hope it activates people to go out and live their lives and make choices, good, bad or indifferent. We can always recover. Sometimes people get frozen in fear, and don’t live. And so I like the idea that both those choices could be great.

It’s strange that characters die on-screen all the time, and yet society still treats death like a taboo subject. Do you find talking about death easy, and did how you feel about it play into your decision to take the role?

Da’Vine: Culturally, American culture, I think we don’t talk about it [enough].

John: Yeah. We’re terrible at death.

Da’Vine: […] I guess [people on-screen] do die a lot. But it’s like: ‘Nope! Not attaching!’ We watch it, we see it. But we detach in some way.

John: How do I feel about death? I can’t wait. I hope it’s just ‘John, look over there!’ [mimes bang on the head.] Do you know what I mean? I don’t know what’s happening, gone.

Da’Vine: Do you feel like in the gay and queer community, they do or do not talk about it?

John: Oh, I’d say it’s one of the most terrified populations, in terms of death.

Da’Vine: Oh! Because they want to live forever?

John: Yeah. There’s a lot of emphasis on being young.

Da’Vine: Yes. OK. Got it.

Do you have favourite films that approaches death in a comforting or cathartic way?

Da’Vine: All Dogs Go To Heaven.

John: I remember I mistakenly watched Dancer in the Dark with Björk. Where she’s, you know, killed by the state. I was like: ‘Oh, Björk’s in this!’ And I rented it when I was way too young to rent it. And it fucked me up.

Da’Vine: He said comforting! What about Patch Adams?

John: Never saw it.

Da’Vine: Woah!

Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Callum Turner in Eternity (Image: A24)

The film depicts different realms you can spend the afterlife in. Did you have a favourite? Any that particularly made you laugh?

John: I guess my favourite, in theory, was Studio 54 World. For Attitude mag!

Da’Vine: There has to be fine print, right? No hangovers. No STDs. What would your other stipulations be? Do you need to eat?

John: Yes. A base to soak up the alcohol. Some sort of bread. Studio 54 – with focaccia!

If you could take a romantic comedy with you to the afterlife, what would it be?

Da’Vine: He doesn’t really watch them, so…

John: Shit. I have to do media training. Gay rom coms, for Attitude mag. [Looks shocked that he can’t think of any.] Oh my god.

Da’Vine: What about All Of Us Strangers?

John: I didn’t see it.

Da’Vine: What the hell?!

John: I’ve heard it’s so good!

Da’Vine: Tootsie?

John: I do like Tootsie. Broadcast News. It’s not gay, but there are two men!

ETERNITY will be released in UK cinemas on 5 December 2025.

