Duncan James on classic Attitude Naked Issue shoot: ‘I’d definitely be up for it again’

Duncan James has reminisced about Blue’s famous cover shoot for Attitude’s 2011 Naked Issue, saying he’d be up for recreating it.

Speaking to us on the red carpet of the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, the Blue heart-throb also said the group had a special request before the shoot.

“I just remember we asked for the studio to be warm, because, you know, being naked, you don’t want to be in a cold studio. That was one of the stipulations. I quite enjoyed being naked.”

Duncan James at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar (Image Kit Oates/Attitude)

Asked whether he’d consider recreating the steamy shoot 12 years on, the singer said: “I don’t think anybody wants to see a 45-year-old me naked, but I’d definitely be up for it again.”

One person who certainly would appreciate Duncan stripping down would be his partner Rodrigo Reis. “He calls me his young, beautiful daddy,” Duncan told us.

“It’s just always a sexy party to attend”

Duncan was joined at the event by his close friend and Celebrity Gogglebox co-star Denise Van Outen, alongside a whole host of other famous names.

Among the highlights of the evening were Culture Award winner Le Gateau Chocolat serenading Dame Shirley Bassey ahead of her receiving the Honorary Gay Award. Fellow award-winner Becky Hill also closed the party with a medley of her most fabulous hits.

“It’s just always a sexy party to attend and you know you’re going to have fun at the Attitude Awards,” Duncan said. “You just get a really nice group of people here and everyone dresses up to the nines.”