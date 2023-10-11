Le Gateau Chocolat on receiving Attitude’s Culture Award: ‘An extraordinarily humbling moment’

Attitude’s recipient of the Culture Award at the 2023 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, Le Gateau Chocolat, has said receiving the award was “a most extraordinarily humbling moment.”

“I have read ‘no fats, no fems, no blacks, no Asians,’ but I stand here tonight, having studied law as a British-Nigerian, as a testament to our progress,” the star said.

“I am incredibly grateful for those who have come before me,” he added

He also paid tribute to the late Paul O’Grady, “who paved the way.”

“And I thank Attitude for this most incredible honor and all of you who support us and make diversity and inclusivity an active part of our lives, rather than just being words,” he added.

The British-born/Nigeria-raised multitasker started with a career in law while partying on the Brighton gay scene.

He made his drag debut in his 20s, and is a global icon who goes around the world spreading a message of joy, dubbing it the “most extraordinary adventure.”

Dylan Mulvaney on the Attitude Awards issue (Image: Julia Johnson/Attitude)

Issue 355, the November/December issue of Attitude, is available to buy from 11pm on Wednesday 11 October.