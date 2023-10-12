Attitude Awards 2023: Becky Hill closes celebrations with fabulous performance alongside Freida Slaves

Becky Hill closed celebrations at the 2023 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar with an exhilarating live performance last night (11 October), following her Music Award, supported by Jaguar win.

The singer performed five of her most popular hits, including ‘Remember’. She was backed up by fabulous DJ Freida Slaves and a stunning troupe of performers, including Dosa Cat.

In her acceptance speech earlier in the evening, the star said her mission was to “normalise queerness through my music across the world.”

Camden’s packed-out Roundhouse sprang to life with Becky’s uplifting performance. Stars including Rylan, Dylan Mulvaney, Jake Daniels, Boy George and Layton Williams were seen enjoying the show.

Becky Hill (Image: Aaron Parsons photography) Becky Hill (Image: Aaron Parsons photography) Becky Hill (Image: Aaron Parsons photography) Becky Hill (Image: Aaron Parsons photography) Becky Hill (Image: Aaron Parsons photography) Becky Hill (Image: Aaron Parsons photography)

“Queer seems to be the most fitting identity for who I am”

The ‘Disconnect’ singer rose to fame after taking part in The Voice UK. She’s since gone on to win two BRIT awards for Best Dance Act – in 2022 and 2023.

Becky came out as queer in April 2021, writing on Twitter: “queer seems to be the most fitting identity for who I am.”

Becky’s debut album, Only Honest on the Weekend, came out in 2021. Her as-yet-untitled sophomore album is expected to be released sometime in 2024.