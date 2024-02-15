Dua Lipa declares ‘Training Season is over’ in confident and empowered new single

“Training Season is over!” is the message from Dua Lipa’s brand new club ready single which is out now.

The tune is a natural follow up in spirit, sentiment, and sound to ‘Houdini’, her first single from her upcoming third album. It sees the 28-year-old sing confidently about what she’s looking for in a partner. Done with having to teach men how to love her right, she’s telling them exactly what she wants.

Dua starts ‘Training Season’ meeting someone late at night, possibly in the club. “Are you someone that I can give my heart to? / Or just the poison that I’m drawn to? / It can be hard to tell the difference late at night,” she enquires.

Questioning further if someone will “play fair” having been with “tricky” partners before Dua affirms, “I don’t need to learn my lesson twice.” As she sang in ‘Houdini’ (“Prove you got the right to please me”) this is a more experienced and empowered artist confidently stating what she wants.

“I need someone to hold me close / Deeper than I’ve ever known / Whose love feels like a rodеo / Knows just how to take control / When I’m vulnerablе / He’s straight talking to my soul / Conversation overload / Got me feeling vertigo,” she sings at the chorus. Then she asks, “Are you somebody who can go there? / ‘Cause I don’t wanna have to show ya / If that ain’t you then let me know, yeah / ‘Cause Training Season’s over”

“It is also about my training season being over and me growing with every experience” – Dua Lipa

Speaking about the song’s inspiration, Dua explained: “I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw. The next morning I arrived to the studio to [songwriting partners] Caroline and Tobias asking me how it all went and I immediately declared: ‘TRAINING SEASON IS OVER’.”

She added, “And while it is obviously about that feeling when you are just absolutely done telling people…men specifically in this case, how to date you right, it is also about my training season being over and me growing with every experience. I have never felt more confident, clear, or empowered.”

Dua has also shared before that her new album will be “a psychedelic-pop-infused tribute to UK rave culture.”

‘Training Season’ is available now.