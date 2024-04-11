Dua Lipa releases third single ‘Illusion’ from upcoming album

Dua Lipa continues the theme of self-empowerment with the third single from her upcoming album, Radical Optimism. ‘Illusion,’ released on Thursday (11 April), follows in much the same vein as ‘Houdini’ and ‘Training Season’.

Dua starts by quietly singing: “I’ve been known to miss a red flag / I’ve been known to put my lover on a pedestal.” Signalling her personal evolution she sings, “It’s time to take my rose-coloured glasses off.”

Dua then challenges the person, “Don’t you know I could do this dance all night?”. It’s here Dua launches into an energetic chorus that encourages the listener to get up and move. “Oooh! What you doing? / Don’t know who you think that you’re confusing / I be like ooooh it’s amusing / You think I’m going to fall for an illusion.” Bells ring in celebration as Dua takes control and cuts through the ‘Illusion’.

Speaking of the new single Dua said ‘Illusion’ “broke the ice for the record. It’s about knowing what you’re getting yourself into, but staying for the hell of it. The joke’s on them, it’s the fun of playing someone at their own game because ultimately you won’t fall for an illusion.”

The single is accompanied by a music video directed by Tanu Muino. It sees Dua joined by dancers, high divers, and synchronized swimmers at Barcelona’s Piscina Municipal de Montjuïc. The video culminates with Dua climbing a castell-inspired tower, a reference to the infamous Catalonian tradition.

“It’s a concept that resonated with me” – Dua Lipa

With ‘Illusion’ inhabiting the same energy and sense of self-confidence as her past two singles from Radical Optimism, Dua has set this new era apart with a focus on joy and fulfillment. Everything indicates the artist has gone on a journey of self-discovery and has come out the other end with a greater sense of clarity, confidence, and ethos.

Dua previously said the album title came from a term her friend introduced her to. “It’s a concept that resonated with me. And I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life. It struck me – the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm.”

‘Illusion’ is streaming now. Radical Optimism is available on 3 May. You can pre-save it here.