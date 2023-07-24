Drag Race’s Jimbo would compete again after All Stars 8: ‘Anytime they call, I’ll be there’

The Canadian drag legend, Jimbo, has indicated she would be happy to return to the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise for a fourth time following the All Stars 8 finale.

The finale, which aired on Friday (21 July), saw Jimbo face off against Drag Race S13’s Kandy Muse for the crown.

Spoiler Alert!

Ultimately Jimbo, who first appeared on Drag Race Canada before doing a stint on Drag Race UK vs The World, took the top spot and joined the Drag Race Hall of Fame. She also took home $200,000!

Speaking to People after receiving the crown Jimbo was asked about returning for an All Stars all-winners season.

“Fingers crossed! I love competing and I love being a part of the RuPaul’s Drag Race family. Anytime they call, I’ll be there.”

The first all-winners season (All Stars 7) saw eight previous Drag Race winners reunite for a mega All Stars. Ultimately Jinkx Monsoon won the crown.

“It feels so good to have all your hard work pay off”

Jimbo has also told People she feels “on top of the world” after her win.

She continued: “My dreams have come true and I’m so grateful that I get to share more joy and share more art with everyone now.”

Jimbo spoke to the current political and social climate around drag in the US (and the UK) and the significance of her win at this time.

“It feels so good to have all your hard work pay off, and have someone look at what you’ve created and give it this type of acknowledgment,” she told People.

“Especially when there are so many people in world right now telling you right now that you can’t and shouldn’t do what you want to do.”

Jimbo blazed a path to the crown on All Stars 8 from the beginning. Jimbo won four main challenges including Snatch Game, where she memorably (as always with Jimbo) played Shirley Temple.

