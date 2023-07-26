Drag Race winner Yvie Oddly confirms marriage: ‘I’m so happy to be his hersband!’

Drag Race favourite Yvie Oddly has confirmed she has tied the knot to partner Doug Illsley.

In a new post on Instagram, she shared some cute snaps from her nuptials alongside a strongly-worded caption.

She begun: “Last week I got married to some guy I met on grindr…

“Now, I have A LOT of strong opinions about the institution of marriage but you can hear all about those on my Strange Love tour…

“I’m so happy to be his hersband”

She went on to conclude: “For now I’ll just say that I love @dougyills. I’m so happy to be his hersband.”

Doug wrote in the comments: “Love u 4ever, even when you make us almost late to our own courthouse wedding,” with Yvie cheekily responding: “I needed. To paint. MY NAILS!!!”.

Congratulations to these two!

Of course, she was joined by some of her famous Drag Race sisters on the big day. The likes of Willam, Jinkx Monsoon and Shea Couleé attended.

And a host of other stars from the RuPaul fronted franchise sent their well wishes in the comments.

“Congratulations!!!” wrote Brooke Lynn Hytes, going on to add a joke about Illsley’s height: “Also how tiny is that lady?!”

Michelle Visage and Drag Race favourites such as Kylie Sonique Love, Kahanna Montrese, Nicky Doll, and Asia O’Hara all sent congratulations.

Last year, Yvie appeared on All Stars 7. But she later spoke out to take issue with how the season was edited.

She had been a fan favourite throughout All Stars as she competed to win ‘Legendary Legend’ badges to be crowned the Queen of all Queens.

“I truly wish you could’ve seen even a quarter of the REAL journey we experienced together (instead of all the strategy bs),” Oddly wrote in an Instagram Story after Jinkx Monsoon was crowned winner.

“But I guess that’s what I get for participating in a ‘celebratory’ season of a global reality television franchise.”

She added: “In the end I’m happy you all enjoyed our hard work and harder play.”