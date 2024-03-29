Drag Race UK vs The World: Fans celebrate ‘well deserved’ win in finale

The second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World has come to an end and we have a winner baby!

This is your final spoiler warning!

The final episode of the second series of Drag Race UK vs The World aired on Friday (29 March) and saw the final four – Tia Kofi, La Grande Dame, Hannah Conda, and Marina Summers – face off to be crowned Queen of the Mothertucking World.

After a slightly tense reunion with the eliminated queens from the series, the four queens took part in a lip sync smackdown for the crown. First up was Hannah Conda and Marina Summers to Anastacia’s ‘I’m Outta Love’. RuPaul named Hannah the winner with Marina sashaying away but not before serving some serious looks. Then came Tia Kofi vs La Grande Dame to ‘Boogie 2night’ by Booty Luv. Tia emerged victorious setting up a spectacular final lip sync between Tia and Hannah to ‘Your Disco Needs You’ by Kylie Minogue.

“The reign of terror has begun!”

Ultimately Tia – whose debut album Read My Lips was released on Friday – won the crown and a cash prize of £50,000. “This means the absolute world to me. To go from ‘Baroness Basic’ to Queen of the Mothertucking World is wild but it proves that you can do anything that you set your mind to.” Tia was labelled ‘Baroness Basic’ in the second series of Drag Race UK. In a confessional Tia also said: “It’s the culmination of so much hard work. So much focus and so much determination. I’ve realised that I am so much stronger than I ever thought I was.” She also warned: “The reign of terror has begun!” before adding, “I’m just kidding! We’re going to have a camp time.”

People celebrated Tia’s win online with one person writing it was “well deserved.” Another added Tia was “MY WINNER”.

Congratulations Tia! Well deserved winner! ❤️ — Eeyore! (@xenmum) March 29, 2024

Another Drag Race UK fan said they were “delighted” Tia had won as a “super talented quirky queen.” Someone else commented that Tia “ate this entire season.”

Absolutely DELIGHTED to see @TiaKofi crowned Queen of the World! I LOVE my #BaronessBasic a delightfully silly and super talented quirky queen. We need more drag and more Tia/Lawrence's in this world. 💜🥂👏👏 #DragRace #DragRaceUkVTheWorld #DragRaceUk #TiaKofi pic.twitter.com/DRHL2G4NCC — MissPagetEnglish (@MissPaget) March 29, 2024

Other fans also celebrated the second series of Drag Race UK vs The World. One person called it a “breath of fresh air.”

This entire season of #DragRaceUK has been a breath of fresh air! It was CAMP and, most importantly, it was FUNNN! pic.twitter.com/nqZBUMTPG4 — conor ✨ (@sweet__gee) March 29, 2024

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World is streaming on the BBC iPlayer now.