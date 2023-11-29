Drag Race UK finalists Ru-veal exactly what they’d do next if they win

Drag Race UK finalists Ginger Johnson, Michael Marouli and Tomara Thomas have given us the full lowdown ahead of tomorrow night’s (30 November) finale.

After weeks of incredible drag displayed on-screen, it’s finally time for another queen to be crowned on Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK.

Season 5 has had it all, the drama, the comedy and the heartfelt moments, and we can’t believe it’s about to come to a close.

Attitude caught up with the three finalists ahead of the big night, who all shared what their plans would be if they were to come away victorious.

“There’s no limit, you get one life” – Drag Race UK’s Michael Marouli

Speaking to Ella Vaday for Attitude Tea Time, they spilled all on what a potential reign could bring.

Michael teased: “I just want to take over the world! I want to tour, I want to do music, I want to do TV…

“I just want to have a laugh and bring some silly, light-hearted fun to the nation and celebrate being from the north east, being of my age, of my generation and letting people know it’s never too late to go for your dreams.

She added: “There’s no limit, you get one life.”

The queens of series 5 chatted to Attitude (Image: BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy)

We couldn’t agree more. Tomara gave a similarly brilliant answer, admitting her plan is to “never bloody stop” after the competition.

She told us: “I will never stop being myself. It’s been so nice to see people fall in love with me being my stupid self, so I never want to stop doing that.

“Not also being stupid but very f**king talented at what I’m doing. It’s a job with some much charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent!”

“I will never stop being myself” – Tomara Thomas

Elsewhere, third finalist Ginger Johnson has plans to go out far and wide and spread the important message of drag.

Ginger commented: “I absolutely love drag and I love drag queens and kings and things and all kinds of drag.

“If I win, I want to go round and use my reign and work with lots of different people, hopefully give them a bit of the spotlight I’ve managed to grab myself through this competition.

“I want to share the real breadth of what drag can be across the UK, the drag you see on Drag Race is the very tip of the iceberg.

“There’s some absolutely fabulous, insane, political, anarchic inspired drag that exists all over the place and I want to be a part of it,” she added.

But who will walk away with the all-important crown as season five comes to a close?