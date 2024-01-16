Drag Race’s RuPaul addresses anti-drag critics in powerful Emmys speech

RuPaul’s Drag Race host RuPaul has spoken out against anti-drag rhetoric in a speech to collect an award at the Emmy Awards 2024, imploring people to “listen to a drag queen.”

The TV star and singer was collecting the gong for Best Reality Competition Program at the 75th Emmys, the show’s fifth win in this category.

Taking to the stage with co-host Michelle Visage and a selection of the show’s contestants, RuPaul touched on recent backlashes against drag queens reading stories to children at Drag Story Hour events.

“If a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her, because knowledge is power. And if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you,” RuPaul said while collecting the award. “So listen to a drag queen!”

RuPaul is the most decorated host in Emmys history

Earlier this month, the RuPaul’s Drag Race host won his eighth consecutive Creative Arts Emmy for fronting the drag reality program. The achievement made RuPaul the most decorated host in Emmy history.

Speaking at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony on 7 January, RuPaul said: “I’m so proud to be a part of this medium, you invited me to be a part of this. You are my family,” as per Variety.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 has just started airing, marking the 15th anniversary of the Drag Race franchise, which first premiered in 2009.

Meanwhile, the cast for the latest series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World has just been unveiled. The series sees queens from across the Drag Race universe compete against one another for the coveted title of Queen of the Mothertucking World. The first series was won by Drag Race UK alum Blu Hydrangea.