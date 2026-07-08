Drag queens go viral for Princess Diana and Queen Camilla video at Paris Fashion Week

Iconic drag duo HeSheWho and Joan Chevalier have sent the internet into a royal frenzy after appearing as Princess Diana and Queen Camilla in Paris.

Known for their uncanny likeness, the pair, based in Málaga, Spain, have been posting videos for years, presenting as the two women.

In their most recent social media video, the drag performers took on the French capital, sitting in a taxi travelling to the Chanel Haute Couture fashion show (7 July).

Drag Princess Diana and Queen Camilla attend Chanel Haute Couture fashion show Paris

The event was attended by the likes of everybody’s favourite celebrity heartthrob Pedro Pascal, former Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and actress Tilda Swinton.

The comment section was flooded with hilarious innuendoes upon its release. RuPaul’s Drag Race star Scarlet Envy wrote: “So chic”, while another made comparisons to the Netflix series The Crown, claiming they thought it was an “outtake”.

In real life, Diana and Camilla’s relationship is best known for the love triangle involving King Charles III that famously unravelled during the then Prince and Princess of Wales’s marriage.

“There were three of us in this marriage” – Diana on Charles and Camilla’s affair

Camilla and Charles dated during the early 1970s, though the Royal Family allegedly did not see her as fit for the role of future queen – leading to the marriage between Charles and Diana in 1981.

Together, the pair had two children, Prince William and Prince Harry, though their relationship did not come without its fair share of hurdles after Charles had an affair with Camilla during their marriage.

Following years of their secret courtship, the then Prince and Princess of Wales separated in 1992 and eventually divorced in 1996. Diana famously said following their separation: “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.” A line which has since been used across the drag scene, honouring the late princess.

Lost but never forgotten

Princess Diana died on 31 August 1997 following a tragic car crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris at the age of 36, though her legacy and time as a royal live on.

Diana continues to be celebrated within the LGBTQ+ community as a trailblazing ally in royal history, partly due to her advocacy during the peak of the HIV/AIDS crisis in the 1980s.

She surrounded herself with a close-knit group of friends, including LGBTQ+ icons Freddie Mercury, Elton John and Gianni Versace.

Together, drag duo HeSheWho and Joan Chevalier continue to honour Diana’s legacy and reclaim Camilla and her history.