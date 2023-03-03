Diego Calva has teased his upcoming scenes with Euphoria‘s Jacob Elordi in their movie On Swift Horses, describing them as “pretty hot.”

The guys play on-screen gay lovers in the upcoming drama film also starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Will Poulter.

“He’s not the guy you maybe think he is” – Diego Calva on Jacob Elordi

Calva said in a SAG red carpet interview with Variety this week: “It was so cool to work with him. He’s obsessed with photography, he’s obsessed with old plays. He loves Tennessee Williams. He loves Chekhov. He’s not the guy you maybe think he is.

“He’s such a cool actor – he’s just amazing. I feel very proud. I don’t know if I can say this but we are going to have pretty hot scenes in this movie…”

Diego Calva talks what's next for him after #Babylon and gushes over working with Jacob Elordi: "He's not the guy you maybe think he is." https://t.co/SZFIjmufcW pic.twitter.com/XHrh2UBG3M — Variety (@Variety) February 27, 2023

Calva furthermore added: “You have to wait. But I think it will be a pretty cool movie. It’s my second lead character in an American movie.”

According to Paper, Elordi will play Julias, ‘a wayward gambler with a secret’ who disrupts his sister’s marriage in 1950s America.

Jacob Elordi and Diego Calva to play lovers in film adaptation of ON SWIFT HORSES.



Elordi plays Julius, a war veteran who has found himself in Las Vegas. There he meets Henry (Calva), a blackjack artist. Henry and Julius's love burns in the shadows until Henry is forced to flee. pic.twitter.com/96XzYcBYgU — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 28, 2023

Calva will reportedly play Henry, a blackjack artist who catches Julias’ eye.

Daniel Minahan will direct the picture. Peter Spears, known for his work on the oscar-winning Nomadland, is producing.

Calva broke out in last year’s roaring 20s-set Babylon. The critically-polarising movie explored the dawn of Hollywood and starred Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.