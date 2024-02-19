Vanessa Williams to star as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada West End musical

Vanessa Williams is set to star as the iconic Miranda Priestly in Elton John’s musical production of The Devil Wears Prada, coming to London’s West End in October.

Williams is perhaps best known for her role as Priestly-adjacent fashion magazine editor Wilhelmina Slater in Ugly Betty. She’s also led an illlustrious stage and recording career, most notably with her 1992 track ‘Save the Best for Last’.

The Devil Wears Prada will first enter previews at the Theatre Royal Plymouth before heading to London’s Dominion Theatre in 2024.

In a preview trailer for the show, we see a stunning Williams in character as Miranda Priestly as she struts into her office, throwing her bag onto her desk and demanding we buy tickets. Sold.

The new musical features an original score by Elton John, with direction and choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Hairspray.)

“Gird your loins, folks” – Vanessa Williams

“Bringing Miranda Priestly to life in the West End is an absolute dream come true. Gird your loins, folks,” Williams said in a statement.

The Devil Wears Prada will mark Williams’ return to the West End following 2020’s City Of Angels in London’s The West End opposite Theo James, which was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Based on the film and novel of the same name, The Devil Wears Prada tells the story of up-and-coming journalist Andrea, who lands a job as the assistant to fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly. The two roles were played in the 2006 movie by Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, respectively.

How to get tickets for The Devil Wears Prada musical

Tickets are available for the London dates of The Devil Wears Prada now by clicking here.