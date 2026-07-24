Denise Welch serves high glamour with Charli XCX, Alex Consani and more at Matty Healy’s wedding

Queen of the Huns Denise Welch has shared her high-glamour look for her son Matty Healy’s wedding, posing for pictures with celebrity friends.

Welch attended Healy’s three-day wedding celebrations to stunning model and bride Gabbriette in Los Angeles last weekend, where the couple officially tied the knot on 18 July 2026.

The Loose Women panellist stunned in first-look images, wearing a pink off-the-shoulder dress by Solace London, paired with jewellery by Lucy Quartermaine, Jimmy Choo shoes, and a CHANEL bag, all put together by her stylist Ryan Kay.

Denise Welch poses with Charli XCX, Alex Consani and more at Matty Healy’s wedding

Welch shared behind-the-scenes pictures from her son’s wedding weekend, reuniting with stars Charli XCX, Alex Consani and others she previously celebrated with in Sicily, Italy, for Charli XCX’s wedding to The 1975 band member George Daniel.

In other pictures, Welch sported a chic one-shouldered black dress, decorated with exquisite ruffles across the bust by Rebecca Vallance.

Celebrity spotting continued as the UK TV queen joined the likes of her long-time friend and former Coronation Street co-star Sally Dynevor, radio host Nick Grimshaw, and long-time Charli XCX collaborator Aidan Zamiri.

Welch described her son’s wedding as “a night I’ll never forget”

Reflecting on the star-studded weekend, Welch wrote on Instagram: “To see my eldest son marry the most beautiful, funny, crazy girl under the Hollywood sign was a night I’ll never forget.”

“They are made for each other. I kept looking around and couldn’t believe so many of our friends and family were all together in Los Angeles celebrating this most magical, beautiful few days, watching the love between Matthew and Gabbriette.”

“We love our daughter-in-law and our new family Chayo Bechtel, Gary Bechtel and Marcella Bechtel,” mother, father, and sister to Gabbriette.

Welch teased more wedding photos are to come

Welch teased that more photos were to come, admitting she’d need to post “a million reels to capture the fun” she and her wedding guest friends shared over the weekend.

Welch previously told Attitude that Charli XCX’s wedding was “possibly the best wedding I’ve ever been to – and I’ve had three myself.”

She welcomed Healy in April 1989 with her ex-husband Tim Healy, who also attended his son’s wedding.