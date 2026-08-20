Denis O’Hare says he wasn’t invited to appear in American Horror Story season 13

Denis O’Hare has said he will not appear in American Horror Story season 13 after production didn’t ask him to join the cast.

Replying to a comment under one of his recent Instagram reels asking whether he’ll appear in the upcoming season, O’Hare wrote: “No! I wanted to, but they sailed without asking me aboard.”

Fans expressed their disappointment in the message chain, with one penning: “That is criminal! Bad decision,” whilst another wrote: “WTF you were a big character in all of it. That’s so rude.”

Denis O’Hare played Liz Taylor, a trans woman in American Horror Story season 5

Denis O’Hare on American Horror Story season 13 via Instagram (Image: Instagram/ohdenis)

O’Hare is arguably best known for his role in season 5 of American Horror Story: Hotel, where he played Liz Taylor, a trans woman, alongside Lady Gaga and more.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2019, he spoke fondly about the role. “I felt honoured to play this character, and when we did it in 2015, this was sort of the last moment when a cisgender man could play a trans character or play a female character.”

He added: “Initially I assumed that Liz was a man in drag who maybe had a male counterpart. As we got into it deeper, we all realised that wasn’t the case…. we didn’t know that at first.”

“I’m growing into her identity” – O’Hare on playing a trans woman

“As the character is growing into her own identity, I’m growing into her identity. It was really interesting,” said O’Hare.

The actor also played notable roles in Murder House, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke and more, surprising fans by saying he’s not returning for the final season of the franchise.

American Horror Story season 13 is described as the horror version of Avengers: Doomsday, with notably fan-favourite cast members set to reprise several of their iconic roles from previous seasons.

What to expect from American Horror Story season 13

Creator Ryan Murphy told Entertainment Tonight that despite fans expecting a Coven sequel, it is not one. “It’s all the seasons,” said Murphy.

Jessica Lange will return as Langdon from season 1 (Murder House) and season 8 (Apocalypse); Sister Jude from season 2 (Asylum); Fiona Goode from season 3 (Coven); and Elsa Mars from season 4 (Freak Show).

Sarah Paulson’s roles have not yet been fully revealed. Aside from her Coven character, Murphy confirmed that she will play six or seven roles.

American Horror Story regular Evan Peters was confirmed to play five characters, whilst Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Kathy Bates and Angela Bassett will also portray multiple roles.

Murphy also revealed the official title of the season: 13, arriving on FX and Hulu on 24 September 2026.