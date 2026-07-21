Delta Goodrem announces UK and Europe tour dates following ‘Eclipse’ success

Delta Goodrem has announced a UK and European tour following the success of her Eurovision Song Contest hit ‘Eclipse,’ taken from her upcoming album Pure.

The tour will begin in Glasgow on 18 February 2027, following a series of sold-out underplay shows across the UK and Europe in 2026.

Goodrem shared her excitement ahead of the tour, saying in a news release: “Every tour has its own heartbeat, and I can already feel how special this one is going to be.”

“It’s going to be epic” – Delta Goodrem on her 2027 tour

“‘Eclipse’ was the beginning of this new chapter, and it’s only the start of what’s to come. It’s going to be epic – bringing together the songs people have grown up with and the brand-new music from PURE that tells the next part of the story.”

“I can’t wait to fill these incredible rooms with love, sing-alongs, and the power of music bringing us together at exactly the right moment. I can’t wait to bring it to life on stages across Europe. Gravity is optional,” said Goodrem.

The tour arrives shortly after Goodrem’s eighth studio album, Pure, which is scheduled for release on 6 November 2026.

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Since representing Australia at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, Goodrem’s career has gone from strength to strength.

‘Eclipse’ has quickly become a favourite among Eurovision and queer communities, with Goodrem performing the single at festivals including Mighty Hoopla and appearing on the 2026 PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe stage earlier this month.

Goodrem is also one of seven previously announced celebrities set to appear as a contestant on Britain’s biggest television show, Strictly Come Dancing, this autumn.

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She will compete against the likes of celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, Big Brother host Will Best and more.

Following the series, Delta will embark on her UK and European tour, including stops in London, Belfast, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Vienna, Oslo and Athens.

Artist presale opens on 23 July at 10am, while general sale begins on 24 July at 10am via the official Delta Goodrem events website.

Goodrem Tour Dates: