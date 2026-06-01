The Royal Oak Offshore embraces summer shades

If the mania surrounding the Audemars Piguet x Swatch collaboration tells us anything, it’s that the Royal Oak is the crown jewel of haute horology.

Within that legacy, Audemars Piguet pushes the Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph in a more unapologetically muscular direction. An enlarged silhouette strengthens its presence and gives it a distinctly sporting edge. Now splashed with bold accents, it stands as the season’s sportiest wrist companion.

Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph (Image: Provided)

“The Beast” of horology

Designed by Emmanuel Gueit in 1993, the oversized reinterpretation of Gérald Genta’s original silhouette quickly earned a nickname within horological circles: “The Beast”.

And it’s easy to see why. Inspired by yacht racing, the performance-driven design stands as the most unapologetically sporty expression of the Royal Oak family.

A signature “start-stop” push-piece at 2 o’clock underscores its chronograph function, echoing the tactile precision of timing systems used in competitive environments.

Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph (Image: Provided)

Inside, Calibre 4404 drives the watches, a selfwinding chronograph movement with a flyback function that resets and restarts timing in a single, fluid gesture. The sapphire caseback reveals the architecture in full view, showcasing a 22-carat pink gold oscillating weight that adds a touch of warmth and theatre to the mechanical core.

Shades of summer

The Méga Tapisserie dials remain central to the Offshore, now animated by bold accents of pink, turquoise and yellow, and orange with this most recent collection.

Each variation draws on motorsport dashboards, where clarity and contrast are essential to readability at speed. Oversized Arabic numerals and applied hour markers reinforce this functional aesthetic, ensuring legibility remains as much a design principle as a technical one.

Material choices further distinguish the trio. One model pairs stainless steel with a black dial and pink accents, while another combines titanium with a dark grey dial enlivened by yellow and turquoise highlights.

Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph (Image: Provided)

Elsewhere, a third execution opts for stainless steel with an orange dial set against a more restrained silver-toned monochrome base. Each case is complemented by an interchangeable calfskin strap, matched to its respective colourway.

Ultimately, the Royal Oak Offshore is the ultimate expression of sport, where function meets refined practicality. Whether strapped on for a day on the water or worn as a statement in the city heat, it carries the spirit of performance.

Discover the Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph at audemarspiguet.com.