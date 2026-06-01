Marina at Alexandra Palace – a homecoming 18 years in the making

It was 18 years ago that Marina, previously known as Marina and the Diamonds, signed her record deal outside Alexandra Palace. Now independent, she plays her biggest solo concert in that very same venue. That’s 10,000 people showing up for an artist they love and adore in 30-degree weather. If you know anything about Ally Pally, it gets HOT.

Marina at Alexandra Palace (Image: Aliyah Otchere)

Since those 18 years, Marina has come a long way, especially since her debut album The Family Jewels. The confidence of a then 24-year-old hasn’t been lost now that we are on album number six, Princess of Power – a disco and ’70s pop-inspired record that this tour supports. Her vocals and poise throughout the show never waver, while she dons a rather c***y hooded silver sheer dress with a bodysuit underneath.

What to expect from Marina at Alexandra Palace

Marina at Alexandra Palace (Image: Aliyah Otchere)

With six albums now under her belt, she glides seamlessly between fan favourites like Electra Heart’s ‘Bubblegum Bitch’, along with new tracks such as ‘Metallic Stallion’, which is brilliantly mashed up with Madonna’s ‘Hung Up’ (happy early Pride Month, gays!). It is safe to say the crowd goes wild for that one. It can be quite difficult to captivate an audience with lesser-known tracks, but Princess of Power translates so well live.

A homage to how far Marina has come since Electra Heart

Marina at Alexandra Palace (Image: Aliyah Otchere)

This is done in part by the story Marina tells throughout the show. Like the album, the narrative centres on healing and turning that healing into power and strength. ‘I Am Not a Robot’ still carries the same impact as it did when Marina released it in 2009. The sentiment of the song is felt throughout the emotional night, with Marina reflecting often during the set on how far she has come from the Electra Heart era to now. She is now a woman in control of her own game.