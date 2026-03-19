David Hockney’s new exhibition at London’s Serpentine North Gallery is the perfect spring show

David Hockney: A Year in Normandie and Some Other Thoughts About Painting is now showing for free at London‘s Serpentine North Gallery.

The show marks the first time Hockney’s storied 90-metre frieze A Year in Normandie, which captures the changing seasons at the artist’s former studio in France, has been displayed the English capital.

The exhibition, which includes new works and a site-specific mural in the garden at Serpentine North, is on until 23 August 2026.

David Hockney, A Year in Normandie (detail), 2020-2021. Composite iPad painting © David Hockney

It also features five still life pieces, plus five portraits depicting people in the gay artist’s life including family and carers. (Hockney’s carer Thomas Mupfupi is depicted in the artwork below.) It is Hockney’s first presentation at the Serpentine.

“I believe that my duty as an artist is to overcome and alleviate the sterility of despair” – David Hockney

In a statement, Hockney said: “I have always believed that art should be a deep pleasure… There is always, everywhere, an enormous amount of suffering, but I believe that my duty as an artist is to overcome and alleviate the sterility of despair…”

David Hockney, Thomas Mupfupi Resting on a Pink and White Checkered Tablecloth, 2025. Acrylic on canvas, 36 x 48 in. (91.4 x 121.9 cm) © David Hockney. Photo: Prudence Cuming

“New ways of seeing mean new ways of feeling,” he continued. “I do believe that painting can change the world.”

Added Bettina Korek, CEO, Serpentine: “David Hockney’s work invites us to slow down, to look closely, and to reconnect with the world around us. Presenting A Year in Normandie alongside new paintings at Serpentine North reflects our belief in making new connections between artists and audiences.

David Hockney, Abstraction Resting on a Red and White Checkered Tablecloth, 2025. Acrylic on canvas, 36 x 48 in. (91.4 x 121.9 cm) © David Hockney. Photo: Prudence Cuming

“We are delighted to welcome visitors to encounter these works freely, in the park.”

For more information, visit serpentine galleries.org.