David Hockney’s new exhibition at London’s Serpentine North Gallery is the perfect spring show
"I do believe that painting can change the world," says the artist, with David Hockney: A Year in Normandie and Some Other Thoughts About Painting running until 23 August
David Hockney: A Year in Normandie and Some Other Thoughts About Painting is now showing for free at London‘s Serpentine North Gallery.
The show marks the first time Hockney’s storied 90-metre frieze A Year in Normandie, which captures the changing seasons at the artist’s former studio in France, has been displayed the English capital.
The exhibition, which includes new works and a site-specific mural in the garden at Serpentine North, is on until 23 August 2026.
It also features five still life pieces, plus five portraits depicting people in the gay artist’s life including family and carers. (Hockney’s carer Thomas Mupfupi is depicted in the artwork below.) It is Hockney’s first presentation at the Serpentine.
“I believe that my duty as an artist is to overcome and alleviate the sterility of despair” – David Hockney
In a statement, Hockney said: “I have always believed that art should be a deep pleasure… There is always, everywhere, an enormous amount of suffering, but I believe that my duty as an artist is to overcome and alleviate the sterility of despair…”
“New ways of seeing mean new ways of feeling,” he continued. “I do believe that painting can change the world.”
Added Bettina Korek, CEO, Serpentine: “David Hockney’s work invites us to slow down, to look closely, and to reconnect with the world around us. Presenting A Year in Normandie alongside new paintings at Serpentine North reflects our belief in making new connections between artists and audiences.
“We are delighted to welcome visitors to encounter these works freely, in the park.”
For more information, visit serpentine galleries.org.