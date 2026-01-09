David Bowie’s daughter Lexi says friends did not contact her on tenth anniversary of his death: ‘I got 1 text! F**k all y’all’

David Bowie’s daughter Lexi Jones has criticised friends for failing to contact her on the tenth anniversary of the singer’s death, which also marked what would have been his 79th birthday.

Bowie died on 10 January 2016 at the New York City home he shared with his wife Iman and their daughter, following an undisclosed battle with liver cancer. He was 69.

On the anniversary, both Iman and Lexi shared tributes on social media and received messages from fans. Lexi later addressed those she knows personally, saying she had received little private contact about the date.

“Thank you to all the people I don’t know who wished me condolences, and f**k you to all of my friends who never texted me at all” – Lexi Jones on Instagram

Posting a selfie on Instagram, she wrote: “Thank you to all the people I don’t know who wished me condolences, and f**k you to all of my friends who never texted me at all.”

She added: “I got 1 text! F**k all y’all.”

Earlier that day, Lexi, whose full name is Alexandria Zahra Jones, shared a photograph with her father and wrote: “Da big 79 today. Happy birthday pops, miss ya!”

Iman also marked the anniversary with a birthday tribute to Bowie, writing that his light still “burns bright”. The supermodel was married to Bowie from 1992 until his death.

Lexi is the only child Bowie and Iman share.

Bowie’s passing came less than three days after the release of his 25th studio album, Blackstar, which was written and recorded in the months leading up to his death. His last live performance came almost a decade ago, at a charity performance in 2006.

