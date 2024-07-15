Danny Beard on ‘overlooked’ Drag Race UK winner and hosting £20 LGBTQ+ festival

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard is set to host As One in the Park 2024, an affordable new LGBTQ+ festival in London taking place on 21 July at Walpole Park in Ealing.

Hosting the event alongside fellow Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz, the one-day spectacular will see a host of DJs and performers over five different stages, with tickets going for a very budget-friendly £20.

“When they came and approached us to do it, that was the main appeal for me to be involved,” Danny told Attitude of the affordable nature of the event. “I also reduced my fee to make sure I can be there and put my name behind it. There’s a lot of big festivals that just price so many people out. And in a time when people are deciding whether they’re gonna put the leccy on or attend an event.”

Danny has even helped curate the festival’s line-up, focusing on celebrating drag cabaret. They explained: “I’m so proud to have come from the drag cabaret circuit. It’s all to do with drag cabaret and we’re celebrating that.”

The performer also highlighted some of the acts they’re excited about. “I’m obsessed at the minute with Yshee Black. I mean, who isn’t obsessed with Yshee Black? And people like Pork Pie – I love the Birmingham drag scene, so I wanted to get them involved.”

When asked to sum up in one sentence what attendees could expect, Danny simply said: “A fucking brilliant day out.”

They also teased potential surprises. “Expect the usual shenanigans that you get with the drag cabaret girls, and probably some very impromptu duets and performances from people that you might not have seen work together before.”

Danny Beard on returning for All Stars and ‘overlooked’ Drag Race UK winner

When asked about potentially returning to Drag Race for an All Stars season, Danny has one condition for their return: “If I was ever to do it again, it’d have to be the All Winners season, because I’d want to be able to compete against the best of the best.”

They also expressed admiration for their fellow UK winners, particularly Crystal Versace: “I think out of all the winners, I think she’s a little bit overlooked sometimes because she isn’t a comedy queen or she doesn’t do stand-up or 45-minute shows. But she has every right to be in that winners’ circle.”

Elaborating on Crystal’s unique talents, Danny said: “I couldn’t do what Crystal does. I couldn’t be a female impersonator like she is. I couldn’t serve what she serves.”

They also praised Crystal’s captivating stage presence, saying, “She’s enigmatic and she transports us somewhere. It might be for six minutes, not 45, and she might not be standing up and telling jokes, but she’s still a drag queen and she’s still one of the best drag queens that I’ve ever seen live.”

Magnus Hastings Queen exhibition

Danny Beard is set to be the face of Magnus Hastings’ Queen exhibition (Image: Magnus Hastings)

In addition to hosting As One Festival, Danny Beard is set to be the face of an upcoming photography exhibition by renowned artist Magnus Hastings. Opening on 27 July to coincide with Liverpool Pride, the exhibition will celebrate drag culture in Liverpool and beyond.

“I’ve been asked to be the face of it, which is amazing,” Danny said. “I feel so lucky to do that because getting a session with Magnus Hastings is as rare as rocking horse shit.” The exhibition, titled Queen, will run at the Walker Art Gallery until 25 August.

As One in the Park 2024 tickets

Tickets for As One in the Park 2024 are available now by clicking here.