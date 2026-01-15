Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo lands MOBO nod as Little Simz and Olivia Dean dominate 2026 nominations

Cynthia Erivo has landed a major MOBO Awards nomination as the ceremony prepares to make its Manchester debut in 2026 – with Little Simz, Olivia Dean, kwn and Jim Legxacy leading this year’s nominations.

The bisexual Wicked star is up for Best Performance in a TV Show/Film, placing her among the standout cultural figures recognised by Europe’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture, which returns on Thursday 26 March at Co-op Live as part of MOBO’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

Little Simz and Olivia Dean both score four nominations each, including Album of the Year and Best Female Act. Simz is recognised for her critically acclaimed Lotus, alongside nods for Best Hip Hop Act and Video of the Year for ‘Flood’, while Dean is celebrated for her chart-topping The Art of Loving, Best R&B/Soul Act and Song of the Year contender ‘Man I Need’.

“Their voices matter – not only in how they soundtrack our lives, but in how they shape the future” – MOBO founder and CEO Kanya King CBE on this year’s nominations

Rising stars kwn and Jim Legxacy also collect four nominations apiece. kwn is up for Best Newcomer, Best Female Act, Best R&B/Soul Act and Song of the Year for ‘Do What I Say’, while Legxacy earns nods including Best Male Act, Best Newcomer and Song of the Year for his Dave collaboration ‘3X’.

Central Cee, FLO, PinkPantheress and Skepta follow closely behind with three nominations each across major categories including Album of the Year, Best Male Act and Best Female Act.

MOBO founder and CEO Kanya King CBE said this year’s nominations represent “one of the strongest and most diverse showcases of Black British music excellence we’ve seen in years”, adding: “Their voices matter – not only in how they soundtrack our lives, but in how they shape the future.”

This year’s nominations also highlight standout screen and media talent. Erivo is joined in the Best Performance in a TV Show/Film category by Stephen Graham and Ashley Walters for Netflix’s Adolescence, alongside Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners.

The ceremony marks the first time the MOBO Awards have taken place in Manchester

Elsewhere, viral DJ AG, TikTok favourite Bemi Orojuogun and Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe of Melissa’s Wardrobe are among those recognised in the Best Media Personality category, reflecting the creators and broadcasters shaping today’s culture.

The ceremony marks the first time the MOBO Awards have taken place in Manchester, with the city also hosting a week-long MOBO Fringe Festival ahead of the event, featuring free live performances, panels and creative workshops designed to spotlight local talent and inspire the next generation.

Select categories are now open to public voting, with full details available at voting.mobo.com. Tickets for the ceremony are on sale now via mobo.com/tickets.

