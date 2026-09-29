Cynthia Erivo among latest batch of hosts for Saturday Night Live UK

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo has been announced as the host of Saturday Night Live UK on 24 October, with indie rock band Blossoms as the musical guests.

The actress was revealed as one of three star hosts, alongside Rivals actor Danny Dyer on 10 October and James Norton the following week on 17 October.

Saturday Night Live UK returned for series 2 on Saturday 12 September 2026 on Sky One and NOW, with Erivo’s Wicked co-star Jeff Goldblum kicking off the comedy sketch show.

Saturday Night Live UK series 2 hosts

Jamie Demetriou soon followed with musical guest Royal Blood, and most recently, Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg, who made headlines for her Ed Sheeran dig.

The journalist and social media star called Sheeran a “red-headed puppet” on Saturday Night Live UK, displaying a picture of herself with Elmo, then switching to one of her with the singer.

The ‘perfect’ singer has recently sparked controversy after support act Macklemore was dropped from his ‘Loop’ tour after he made a “Free Palestine” speech.

Ed Sheeran address Macklemore controversy

Subsequently, Sheeran resumed his tour, performing largely solo using just an acoustic guitar and a signature loop station.

He addressed the controversy on stage during his first show since Macklemore’s departure. “I never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about free speech and the most complex political issue on the planet,” Sheeran said.

Erivo’s SNL gig will come shortly after she performs at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, on 15 October.