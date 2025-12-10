Coyote Ugly West End musical confirmed for 2027 with new songs by Diane Warren

A musical adaptation of the cult film Coyote Ugly will premiere in the West End in 2027, produced by Jamie Wilson Productions and Nederlander Studios.

The show reunites key members of the original creative team. Diane Warren, who wrote the film’s soundtrack, will provide both existing songs and new material for the stage production. Tracks featured in the 2000 film included ‘Can’t Fight the Moonlight’, ‘Please Remember’, ‘The Right Kind of Wrong’ and ‘But I Do Love You’. Warren is a Grammy winner and a 16-time Academy Award nominee.

The stage book will be written by original film screenwriter Gina Wendkos, best known for The Princess Diaries, alongside Olivier Award winner Vikki Stone. The production will be directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, whose previous credits include Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman and the recent West End staging of The Devil Wears Prada.

“I’m so excited it is finally happening and that I will be a part of it!” – Diane Warren

Released in 2000, Coyote Ugly made more than 113 million dollars at the global box office. Directed by David McNally and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman, the film was inspired by Elizabeth Gilbert’s 1997 GQ article The Muse of the Coyote Ugly Saloon, recounting her experiences working at the New York bar.

Warren said, “For over 20 years I’ve been saying someone needs to do a Coyote Ugly musical. I’m so excited it is finally happening and that I will be a part of it! Both the movie and the soundtrack are guilty pleasure classics and now a fun guilty pleasure musical just when we need it most!”

Wilson, on behalf of the Producers said, “We are incredibly proud to collaborate with such an exceptional, award-winning creative team to bring a new musical stage adaptation of this cult-classic to the West End in 2027.

“We’re inviting audiences to join the coyotes for a wild theatrical experience” – producer Jamie Wilson

“We are thrilled that the production will feature not only Diane Warren’s iconic tracks from the original film, but also an unparalleled slate of brand-new songs written exclusively by Diane for the stage.

“We’re inviting audiences to join the coyotes for a wild theatrical experience, where the music will capture all the heart and heat of the original story whilst igniting it anew for the next generation.”

