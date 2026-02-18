Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie in talks to join Emma Mackey in A24 reunion comedy Peaked

Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie’s next acting role has been teased as he continues talks to join the cast of A24’s upcoming comedy film, Peaked.

As per Deadline, Storrie is set to star alongside Sex Education star Emma Mackey, as well as Laura Dern, Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley, Levon Hawke, Mitra Jouhari and Gabby Windey. Storrie’s role has not yet been revealed.

The film will be directed by American actress and screenwriter Molly Gordon, who co-wrote the script alongside Allie Levitan.

The upcoming film follows two former high school “queen bees” in their late 20s attempting to relive their glory days at their 10-year reunion. Production is set to begin this month.

Connor Storrie rose to international stardom in 2025 as Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry

Storrie rose to international stardom late last year, starring in the gay hockey series Heated Rivalry opposite Hudson Williams.

Storrie plays Russian NHL star Ilya Rozanov, who goes from sporting rival to off-ice lover with Canadian hockey superstar Shane Hollander.

Heated Rivalry, created, written, and directed by Jacob Tierney and based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changer romance book series, was a breakout hit. Storrie is set to reprise his role for the second season.

Storrie’s acting credits include: Tiny Beautiful Things and Joker: Folie à Deux

Before Heated Rivalry, Storrie had smaller roles in Tiny Beautiful Things starring Kathryn Hahn and Joker: Folie à Deux starring Lady Gaga.

As well as being recognised for his portrayal of beloved screen characters, Storrie’s performance and the show’s storyline have been widely praised by celebrities, sportspeople and the public alike.

Through authentic storytelling, Heated Rivalry has resonated with many athletes and sports fans, recalling moments of internalised homophobia in a heteronormative environment.

When will Storrie host Saturday Night Live?

Olympic athlete Gus Kenworthy commented to the New Yorker: “The parallels are kind of insane. I also had a secret relationship with these clandestine meetings and hookups.”

The show’s impact is reflected beyond television. A listener recently sent a letter to an Irish radio station recounting a past secret relationship, drawing comparisons to Heated Rivalry.

On 28 February, Storrie is set to host Saturday Night Live for the first time, with Mumford & Sons as the musical guest.