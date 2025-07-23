Christina Aguilera and Burlesque team on story’s unique appeal to LGBTQs: ‘It’s a safe space’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Christina Aguilera thinks Burlesque‘s unique appeal to LGBTQ people is down to the story being “unapologetic, and fearless, and bold.”

The pop icon shared the insight during an interview with Attitude at the musical’s gala performance last night (22 July 2025) at the Savoy Theatre in London.

The original 2010 film, co-starring Cher, became an instant queer cult classic on release.

“It’s about really taking a hold of your truth, finding your self-expression” – Christina Aguilera

“It’s unapologetic, and fearless, and bold,” said Christina when we asked her why she thinks her queer fans have taken the show’s story to heart. “It’s about really taking a hold of your truth and finding your self-expression, at a time when maybe we don’t feel like we belong.”

The ‘Genie in a Bottle’ singer continued: “It’s a whole world beautiful world, Burlesque is, of magic and excitement and passion and love. I think that’s a safe space for a lot of artists, creators, anybody that might feel like they don’t belong in some way.

“This is a place and a home that accepts everyone.”

“I was so inspired by her growing up that I’d almost trained for it before I got the part” – Jess Folley

Attitude also chatted to Burlesque stars Jess Folley and Todrick Hall on last night’s pink carpet.

Jess Folley as Ally in Burlesque (Image: Pamela Raith Photography)

Folley plays aspiring singer Ally, the role originally played by Christina in the film. Hall plays Tess’s close friend Sean in the show; he also the director of the show, as well as serving as composer and choreographer.

“I’ve been singing Christina Aguilera since I was about seven!” Folley told us. “I was so inspired by her, growing up. Especially as a musician and a writer and a vocalist. She’s a proper vocalist.

“I was so inspired by her growing up that I’d almost trained for it before I got the part. I’ve listened to her consistently forever. Obviously, when I knew I was doing this, it was on repeat!”

Hall, Orfeh, Folley, George Maguire, Paul Jacob French, Asha Parker-Wallace in Burlesque (Image: Pamela Raith Photography)

Hall shared a moment he and Folley shared backstage with Aguilera, saying: “Her talking to us about her experience – she was so real and raw. I don’t think she would have given the compliments that she gave if they weren’t real. I got that impression.”

“It was very special when she came to watch the show,” added Folley. “I was very nervous. But it was a moment. Something we’ll all remember for the rest of our lives.”

Speaking about his relationship with Folley, Hall said: “We would not have been able to get through this. I love your midnight texts saying: ‘I’m here for you if you need anything!’ on the days you know that I need it, and I’ve done the same for you.”

For more information about the Burlesque musical, visit the official site.