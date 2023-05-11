Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause marries partner G Flip in Vegas after a year of dating

Selling Sunset favourite Chrishell Stause has married partner G Flip after a year of dating.

Chrishell, 41, met Australian singer Georgia ‘G Flip’ Flipo, 28, on the set of one of the latter’s music videos in October 2021.

They unveiled their relationship with fans seven months later, when Chrishell shared the news during a Selling Sunset reunion episode.

She explained to host Tan France that she was dating G Flip, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

The actress turned TV star posted a cute Reel on her Instagram stories on Wednesday (10 May) of the pair enjoying time together.

It ended with the reveal they had indeed tied the knot, with Chrishell seen wearing a white dress and heels and G Flip in a suit with white trainers.

Chrishell and G Flip confirmed their relationship in May 2022 (Image: Instagram/@chrishell.stause)

The pair were married in Vegas, complete with an Elvis impersonator pictured performing at the nuptials.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned… Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Chrishell wrote.

They even used the wedding announcement to promote G Flip’s new single, Be Your Man.

“Be Your Man is out now and linked in stories,’ Chrishell wrote on her Instagram.

Chrishell shared a very adorable Reel with a snap from their wedding on her Instagram (Image: Instagram/@chrishell.stause)

There was even an Elvis impersonator presenter (Image: Instagram/@chrishellstause)

“If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest, most talented [and] hard-working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much, @gflip,’ she added.

“They found love together in an unexpected place but nothing has ever felt more real to them,” a source told PEOPLE.

Chrishell was inundated with love from friends and followers, including a sweet message from her other half.

“My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit 🥹🥹🥹

You make me so happy ❤️ thank you x,” G Flip wrote.

Her famous ex, Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim, also left an incredibly supportive comment below, dubbing the pair as “inspiring.”

He wrote: “I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. 😍 congrats!”

Congratulations guys!